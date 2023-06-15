CASTLETON — BFA-St. Albans’ Sierra Yates and Mount Abraham’s Eve McCormick will be back in the same circle at Castleton University where they pitched their teams to softball state championships last weekend.
Yates and McCormick will be pitching in the North/South Senior All-Star Game on June 30 and July 1, an event that will feature a three-game game series between the best recent graduates of the northern part of their state playing against their counterparts from the southern tier. There will be two games on Friday and one on Saturday.
Yates fired a no-hitter in her Division I state championship game against Mount Anthony and McCormick notched the complete-game win against Middlebury in the D-II title game.
The South team will have a pronounced Mount Abe flavor as McCormick’s high school teammates Payton Vincent, Dakota Larocque, Lucy Parker and Gabby Lafrenier will be on the South team and Mount Abe’s Don McCormick will be one of the coaches.
A number of Rutland County players are on the South team, something that should help to boost attendance at the event. They are Rutland’s Kayla Olszewski and Cassidy Langlois, Poultney’s Hannah Welch and Elizabeth Woodbury and Otter Valley’s Ryleigh LaPorte.
Rounding out the South roster are Vergennes’ Jasmine Little, Springfield’s Madison Clark, Mount Anthony’s Sophie Sausville, Grace Kobelia, Madisyn Crossman and Taylor Grogan, Oxbow’s Makenna Simmons and Hartford’s Marina Grassi.
The South coaches are McCormick, Fair Haven’s Bill Jones, and Poultney’s Tony Lamberton and Craig Hunt.
Yates will be joined on the North team by BFA teammates Makenna Hughes, Madison Carey and Molly Smith.
Fans will also get a chance to see the state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year playing for the North, South Burlington pitcher and power hitter Emily Borrazzo.
Others on the North roster are South Burlington Devon Cherry and Sana Al Namee, CVU’s Shelby Companion and Kate Boget, North Country’s Rileigh Fortin, Richford’s Ella Chagnon, Vanessa Cunningham and Talia McCray, Lamoille’s Hannah DeLima, Enosburg’s Gabby Spaulding and Spaulding’s Sage Johnson.
The North coaching staff will be comprised of CVU’s Mike Thorne and Jim Svarczkopf and Ainsley Thorne, South Burlington’s Hailey Reilly, Spaulding’s Tara Simpson and Richford’s Abby Coon.