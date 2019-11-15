The time is here. The ball goes in the air at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium with helmets from all 31 of the state’s varsity football programs on display. It’s the North-South Senior All-Star Game, the final game of the season on the state’s high school football landscape.
It was a good number of years ago that Mill River’s Allen White played for a South team that won this game 24-13 but White’s postgame comments endure in giving the essence of what this game is all about.
White was a quarterback for the Minutemen during the season but was moved to wide receiver for the North-South game, catching five passes for 85 yards.
“Everybody just put aside their differences and played where they were needed. We were a team,” White said.
That is the way things must be when there is a collection of stars.
There are three quarterbacks on the South roster who led their high school teams to state championships last week — Burr and Burton Academy’s Jay McCoy, Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick and Poultney’s Caden Capman.
Only McCoy and Millerick are expected to see time at quarterback on Saturday and that is just fine with Capman.
It’s also fine with South head coach Chad Pacheco who loves what Capman brings to the team at free safety.
“He’s tough. I wish I had him on my team,” Brattleboro’s Pacheco said. “He is a nasty player and I mean that in a good way. He is old school. He doesn’t talk, he lets his pads do the talking. He is tough as nails.”
“I would rather be back there where I can see everything and see the ball,” Capman said.
Capman was a two-way player for the Blue Devils and his ball-hawking in the secondary was a key ingredient of their defense.
Pacheco sees Millerick and McCoy as similar quarterbacks.
“They are comparable. They can both throw and they can both run. They will give the North a lot of problems,” Pacheco said.
St. Johnsbury quarterback Trey Alercio has caught the eye of North coach Bob Lamb at the team’s practices this week at Spaulding High School.
“He is a player who has stood out,” Lamb said.
Best of all, Alercio has some weapons including a couple of tall, athletic receivers who give him inviting targets. U-32’s Carter Pelzel at 6-foot-4 and Daniel Hutchinson, who St. Johnsbury used as a tight end at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, could give the South secondary some problems.
“Cale Layman of Rice has been very impressive at slotback,” Lamb said.
Games are won and lost in the trenches and Lamb likes what he has seen from his offensive line.
“They have been working together very well,” Lamb said of that line comprised of a rotation of Lyndon’s Trevor Bassett, St. Johnsbury’s Jack Cushman, Burlington-South Burlington’s Michael Bergeron, Spaulding’s Chris West, Rice’s Dalton Finch and CVU’s Zach Gamelin.
Lamb also feels the running game is in good hands with backs like BFA-Fairfax’s Noah Brock and Burlington-South Burlington’s Kai Schmidt-Bilowith.
“It is really impressive to coach a team like this,” Lamb said. “They pick things up so quickly and you don’t have to spend a lot of time on the fundamentals because they already know them.
“The kids have all been great. They have bonded after just a couple of practices.”
That North offensive line that Lamb likes so well will be going against a South defensive line that Rutland lineman Matt Creed believes has become a cohesive group during the four practices this week.
“Southern football has a lot of rivalries but I think we have become a unit. We have really come together this week,” Creed said of the South defensive line.
Paceco said he likes the size and work ethic of Poultney linemen Jacob DeBonis and Jacob McMahon.
“Those Poultney linemen are fun to coach,” Pacheco said.
Millerick and McCoy will have some dangerous targets in their arsenal.
“Aubrey Ramey (Fair Haven) is a phenomenal receiver and Malik Hendrickson (Rutland) has great speed and great hands. They have been great to coach all week,” Pacheco said.
Many of the players in this game will be on the Vermont team that will play against New Hampshire on Aug. 1 in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl in the same stadium.
The North leads the series 11-7 and is coming off a 56-35 victory.
The game will be played under college rules including 15-minute quarters which makes the game 12 minutes longer than the high school games during the season.
