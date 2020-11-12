Sports are the reward of a functioning society.
That’s a quote from then-Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle when asked about the COVID-19 situation the country was in during July, and remains in to this day.
As a person whose career revolves around sports, that simple quote has stuck with me throughout the pandemic.
Sports are the frosting on top of the cake, the dessert you’ve earned after you’ve eaten your vegetables. I could go on and on thinking of different ways to describe them, but I think you get the point.
Sports only run as they should when we, as a society, are doing the things that allow them to run.
At the moment, keeping our small state healthy should be at the top of the checklist for making that a reality.
Vermont has been in an unprecedented situation over these past few days. Wednesday saw a record-breaking 72 new COVID-19 cases, and WCAX’s Christina Guessferd reported that the health department reported 109 new cases on Thursday.
With Halloween and other social gatherings, it’s not totally shocking that the numbers are jumping up, but it’s a trend that we can’t see continue. States across the nation are seeing these jumps and we have to make sure the spikes don’t get out of control.
This is the time to be our most vigilant. The goal is in sight for Vermont athletes, coaches, officials and fans alike. The Nov. 30 practice start date is less than three weeks away and the Jan. 11 potential game starting date glistens in the distance.
The fall sports season was something to be proud of for the state. It went off without many hitches. A few COVID-related scares popped up here and there, but for the most part, things were as normal as they could be in these abnormal times.
Masks were worn, temperature checks were taken and precautions were taken to make sure it wouldn’t fail. And guess what? It didn’t.
Just because things went smoothly doesn’t mean the state can rest on its laurels. Until there’s a mass-produced vaccine, we’ll be throwing blows back and forth with this virus. COVID threw a hard uppercut these past few days and it’s on us to respond.
Wearing a mask in public, social distancing and avoiding large social gatherings are simple things that we all can do.
I know I want to be in the gym, in the hockey rink and on the slopes telling the stories of Rutland County’s many great athletes this winter.
I know those kids don’t want to lose their season. Many of them know what that feels like. Whether it was the girls basketball championships cut short last March or the whole spring season getting axed, this batch of high school athletes have learned to roll with the punches.
Until the first ball is thrown in the air on Jan. 11, we know what’s at stake. If we want the winter season to go on as it’s currently scheduled, the ball is in our court. Let’s not miss.
I hope we all get a nice helping of dessert this winter, but we have to be vigilant to make that happen.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.