PITTSFORD — The spokes get replaced but the wheel keeps going around.
The Proctor girls soccer team has withstood graduation after graduation but the winning continues. This year, the Phantoms are gunning for a spot in the Division IV state championship game for the 11th consecutive year.
But there are two sides of a scoreboard in soccer, and for every team with a winning tradition, you’ll find somebody struggling.
Mill River Union High School has never won a state championship in the sport. Last year, the Minutemen endured a 1-10 campaign.
But you learn from the losses as much as the wins. And you learn from the process of trying to build a team that can get to the level of the Phantoms.
Tuesday at Taranovich Field, the Phantoms defeated Mill River 11-0 with Maggie McKearin scoring five goals, Isabel Greb four and Angel Traverse and eighth grader Emma Parker one apiece.
Yet, over the weekend, Mill River coach Shawn Bendig saw some good signs from his team in the preseason jamboree at Rivendell.
They head back to Rivendell for the season opener where he hopes the Minutemen can put something together that they can build on.
A bright spot was Mill River goalie Malori Carlson. She made some superb saves.
“We can’t have her facing 46 shots a day,” Bendig said. “It is time to get back to basics.
“The girls have to play with more intensity in practice. You play like you practice.
“At the end of the first half today we looked shell shocked.”
Julia Deppert had Mill River’s strongest scoring bid.
If she or one of her teammates can put a ball or two in the net at Rivendell. And if Carlson can keep the net empty ...
When things are not going well, you must stay positive.
“It is definitely the culture,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said of the run of 10 state championship game appearances.
“It is the culture and the continuity of coaching philosophy. It is the same as when Tom Valach and John Ojala started the run and then when Butch Abdelnour took over.
“And, of course, you do not do it without great players. Success breeds more success.”
The Phantoms built a 6-0 lead by halftime.
“We’re here to compete,” Bendig told his charges at the half.
The real season is about to begin. The Phantoms want to punch their ticket to an 11th straight D-IV title game. It all starts under the lights of Ludlow’s Dorsey Park when they take on Otter Valley at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the Black River Invitational hosted by Green Mountain.
The Minutemen want to win some games and establish their own culture of winning.
Everyone has goals.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.