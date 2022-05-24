The Mill River Minutemen are on Ultimate Island.
Coach Emma Weatherhogg's team is the only Rutland County high school team playing the sport of Ultimate and there are very few schools in the southern tier of the state playing this sport that does not yet have a strong identification among high school sports fans.
This is not unlike the volleyball phenomenon where numerous schools boast the sport in the northern part of the state while in southern Vermont, it's pretty much Mount Anthony hitting the volleyball over the net.
Weatherhogg loves Ultimate and she hopes there will be a day where the Minutemen do have a Rutland County rivalry in Ultimate.
The sport has only been under the Vermont Principals' Association umbrella a very short time.
It came along too late for Weatherhogg when she was a student at Mill River. She would have been very good at it with her speed and athleticism.
You get the sense that she loves coaching Ultimate just as much as she would playing it.
This summer, she will oversee pickup games in the sport on Route 7 in Wallingford.
She sees Ultimate as a great sport where many can play and be successful. It has elements of soccer and football, she said.
"Anyone can have a role on the team. It is a lot of fun," Weatherhogg said.
The Minutemen will go against Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday under the lights of Applejack Stadium.
That will be a special moment for the Mill River players even against a superior team. Applejack Stadium is regarded as one of the best small stadiums in the entire Northeast and should provide the Minutemen with a memory for a lifetime.
LEGION LINES
Morrisville will not have an American Legion baseball team after all.
Vermont State legion Baseball Commissioner Scott Stevens said that coach Keith Woodland told him that this is not the right time for a Morrisville entry to come into the league but that he is hopeful it will happen after this year.
That leaves 15 Legion baseball teams — Eight in the Northern Division and seven in the Southern Division. Addison County returns after a hiatus and will play in the Northern Division.
New Vermont American Legion Baseball Umpire-in-Chief Connor Hoagland has 55 umpires ready to go including 22 college umpires.
"Connor is developing them and training them," Stevens said.
Marc Lambert will be Hoagland's assistant.
The American Legion State Tournament kicks off on July 27 with Castleton University's Spartan Field and Rutland's St. Peter's Field both used in the tournament's first two days. After that, the scene shifts exclusively to Castleton.
The winner will advance to the Northeast Regional in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Aug. 3-7, with the winner of that tournament moving on to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
FIELD FOR DREAMS
Veterans Memorial Stadium, home of the minor league Cedar Rapids Kernels, is a beautiful ballpark. It boasts a six-story video scoreboard and has seating for 5,300 plus ample standing room.
A couple of Vermont pitchers, Ian Parent and Taylor Yates, want that to be their destination and they are now only two victories away from arriving.
CVU's Parent and BFA-St. Albans' Yates pitch for Endicott College which will be hosting a best-of-three Super Regional against Baldwin-Wallace on Friday and Saturday.
Yates is a seldom used right-hander but the lefty Parent is a guy who could have a lot to do with the Gulls earning the trip to Iowa.
He is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and notched a complete game victory in the Regional against Cortland State.
Parent and Yates would love to be playing on NCAA Division III's biggest stage — the College World Series.
Only two victories separate them from that dream. That would be heaven in Iowa.
