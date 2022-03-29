Interchangeable parts. That’s the theme on both the baseball and softball diamond this spring at Otter Valley.
“This year there is so much flexibility. We will have players playing multiple positions,” Otter Valley softball coach Kelly Trayah said.
“We have a lot of players with high baseball IQs. When you have that, you can put them in different spots and they will know what to do,” OV baseball coach Mike Howe said.
The Otters and Bellows Falls will be heading to Pioneer Regional High School in Massachusetts for a scrimmage on Saturday and Howe’s team will also have scrimmages with Lamoille and U-32 in preparation for the season opener at home against Burr and Burton on April 14.
The Otters will also kick off the softball campaign on April 14 at home against Burr and Burton.
SOFTBALLThe Otters are far ahead of where they were last year in the circle. Riley Keith is back and healthy from the beginning.
Last season she was on the shelf at the start of the season before making her debut in Springfield, finally getting back on the diamond after an ACL injury.
Having her ready to throw, alongside Mackenzie MacKay, gives the Otters a couple of quality pitchers.
Marissa Connors, a superb fielding second baseman, returns.
The Otters have Alice Keith, Riley’s cousin, on the softball team for the first time. A terrific field hockey and basketball player, Keith will be playing first or third base.
“She was not ready to have her high school sports career end,” said former Otter Valley coach Pattie Candon of Alice.
Alice Keith could also impact games on the bases.
“Doing sprint drills, it is surprising how fast she is,” Trayah said.
“And she is crushing the ball in the cage. Hitting live pitching is the next step.”
Grace O’Connell is a catcher who could also play outfield or first base. Mykenzie Thibault is another catcher.
Sydney Gallo is the shortstop and Ryleigh LaPorte keeps the Otters strong up the middle with her defense in center field.
Bryn Blanchard is a returning outfielder and Sierra Cormany could play third base, outfield or pitch.
“All of our pitchers are strike throwers. Riley has the most power,” Trayah said.
Virgil Chapin, Jo Jo LaRock and Olivia Miner are among utility players who can give the Otters depth in many positions.
Alexis Hayes in an outfielder. Ella French, Alivia Sheldrick and Emily Hutchins round out the squad.
The Otters figure to be able to put pressure on the defense by taking liberties on the base paths.
“We have great speed,” Trayah said.
The Otters look to have the ingredients for the top-five finish in Division II that Trayah feels is a a realistic goal.
That quest begins on April 14 at Candon Field.
BASEBALLYou can start with Fraser Pierpont.
“Everyone knows about Fraser Pierpont, Howe said.
He was the Otters ace last year and figures to get the ball in big games again.
He is a senior and so is Ethan Blow, another starting pitcher. That gives the Otters some mound experience.
The Otters are heavy with juniors — Ben Adams, Jordan Beayon, Matt Bryant, Colton Cone, Richard Lafountaine Andy McEnerny, Cody Pariseau, Brian Stanley, Caleb Whitney and Gavin Parry.
Beayon and McEnerny will be called on to eat up plenty of innings on the mound.
The Otters had a great run of four years as Alex Polli being the catcher. Luciano Falco and Isaac Whitney will be competing for that job. Whitney is the team’s lone freshman.
Luca Polli and Falco are the only sophomores. Polli is likely to get some innings on the mound.
It is too early for Howe to know exactly who will play where in the infield. It is a group that can play all of the infield positions although Caleb Whitney would seem to be most likely at shortstop, the position he handled so well last season.
The beginning of the schedule will be an excellent barometer for the Otters. Following the opener with Burr and Burton, they will test themselves in back-to-back games against Bellows Falls, always a formidable team coached by Howe’s high school coach Bob Lockerby.
The Division II Otters still have Division I teams Rutland, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro on the schedule and will face a new opponent this year in Stratton Mountain School.
“I am excited to get new teams on our schedule. They were pretty good last year,” Howe said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.