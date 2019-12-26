Jeff Mlinar had himself a Rutland County basketball holiday last Saturday. The founder of Empire State Takeover, saw most of four girls high school basketball games that day — two at Fair Haven’s Mary Canfield Holiday Tournament and two more at the North-South Challenge at College of St. Joseph in Rutland.
Empire State Takeover is a full-time, year-round venture for Mlinar that focuses on high school girls basketball in much of New York State, western Massachusetts and Vermont.
Started in 2014, it branches out into camps, summer leagues and showcases. Much of his livelihood comes from the camps.
“More and more college coaches reach out to me,” Mlinar said.
He was at a game every night but one from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 and that is typical of his breakneck pace.
It’s not all jump shots, zone presses and no-look passes, either. Weather and slippery roads are part of the package.
There was one night he left his Albany, New York home for Middlebury several years ago. It was against his better judgment because he knew the weather might be dicey but he wanted to see Middlebury’s Keagan Dunbar and Mount Abraham’s Emma Carter play in that game.
He went out to eat with an acquaintance from Middlebury College and by the time he left for home, the roads were a nightmare. He decided Route 7 would be better than Route 22A but there was no good itinerary that night. He would up sleeping in the parking lot at a gas station in Brandon until 6 the next morning.
But most of the time the gig is paradise for a basketball junkie. It was over the weekend in Rutland County.
He got to see Fair Haven’s prolific 3-point shooter Ryleigh Coloutti who was named MVP of the Canfield event.
He had not seen the junior since she was a freshman and he was impressed with the improvement.
“She’s progressing. Of course, she can shoot but she is more comfortable doing all the other things,” Mlinar said.
One of the facets of her game that struck him most was how much better Coloutti can go to either side now when handling the ball.
He was also enamored of Fair Haven’s team.
“Fair Haven has a good thing right now. There are six or seven kids who can really play,” Mlinar said.
He also saw Burr and Burton Academy’s victory over Mount Abraham in the Fair Haven gym that day.
Mount Abe had the lead and he felt their stall tactics backfired.
Stalling to that degree is something Mlinar never sees in Massachusetts or New York. Those states use the shot clock in high school basketball.
“I know it’s an opinion but Vermont would absolutely benefit from the shot clock,” Mlinar said.
He liked what he saw from BBA’s post player Carol Herbert.
“She is solid,” Mlinar said. “She is undersized but she has good footwork and she is strong. Mount Abe didn’t have an answer for her.”
Since the BBA-Mount Abe game was so close, Mlinar stayed to the end and missed the first quarter of Rutland’s victory over Essex at CSJ.
“The pieces were meshing for Rutland. I thought they looked pretty confident,” Mlinar said.
“I wasn’t sure Rutland could play at that pace in the fourth quarter but they did.”
He liked the way Rutland’s guards handled the pressure and the way their big post player Rylee Burgess was able to play at the pace she did.
CVU won both of its games at that North-South Challenge.
“CVU is a different animal,” Mlinar said.
Mlinar will get to Vermont some more during this season. He figures a couple of trips in January are likely.
“I don’t plan my schedule more than two weeks out,” he said.
Stops at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym and Barre Auditorium will be Vermont visits for sure when the semifinals and finals roll around in March.
“I love Barre Auditorium. I tell people around here that it is one of my favorite spots,” he said on Thursday from his Albany home.
He did have to pay to get into the gym at Fair Haven on Saturday, something he said never happens to him in New York.
He didn’t press the issue. Some things are worth the price of admission.
There’s no place like Vermont for the holidays, especially if you are a hoop junkie with four games in a day on your plate.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.