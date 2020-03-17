Girls basketball came late to the party in Vermont but once it got here it was a full fast break. The girls game has achieved wild popularity and fans were crushed when the recent state title games were at Patrick Gym and Barre Auditorium were snatched away by the cruel events of the day.
You can dig into the archives and find boys state championship basketball games all the way back into the 1920s.
The first girls state title basketball games? 1972.
When Proctor High graduate Alyssa Valerio was reached at Providence College to be interviewed for a story a couple of years ago and was told that Proctor had no girls varsity teams back in the 1960s, she was in disbelief. She said it never occurred to her that her school was once without athletics for females. She also said that she could not have imagined her high school days without them.
That made 1972 a special year, ushering in an event that would become a staple on the state’s athletic spectrum.
The title games were not played at Barre Auditorium or Patrick Gym that first year, but in Springfield. And there were three divisions, not four. For the record: Oxbow defeated Hazen 45-29 in the Division II game, Bellows Falls edged Spaulding 43-42 in the Division I contest and Whitcomb trimmed Richford in the D-III game 32-21.
Jayne Barber was an eighth grader in Bellows Falls when those first girls state championship games were played in 1972.
“I was mad (that she could not play),” said Barber from her winter stay in Florida on Tuesday.
“It was a huge deal. It made me want to make the varsity the next year as a freshman that much more,” Barber said.
She attended that first title game in Springfield because Bellows Falls was in it.
She would play and coach in many more state championship games. putting together an ultra successful coaching career that included more than 350 victories, eight Division II state final appearances, four Division II state titles and one Division I state crown with the Bellows Falls girls basketball program.
She won her Division I crown coaching the Terriers by beating Mount Anthony 59-43 at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
She has coached in final four games at Patrick Gym, St. Michael’s Ross Sports Center and Barre Auditorium. She can’t hide which is her favorite.
“I have coached in numerous games at The Aud. The Aud is just fantastic,” Barber said. “I have goose pimples just talking about it.
“My heart breaks for those kids this year who didn’t get to play in the championship games.
“The fans are right on top of you at The Aud. The floor is so shiny.
“Every kid in the state should get to play at The Aud at least once.”
Barber’s love affair with Barre Auditorium is remarkable since one of the worst memories of her basketball career was supplied by The Aud.
It was her senior year in 1976. Barber and the Terriers fell to Burlington 50-30.
Barber was an outstanding player, piling up 1,114 points in a BF uniform, but on that day she was ill. You could tell by watching her and seeing just how red her face was that she was sick.
“I had a temperature of 103,” she said.
It was in 1975 that the girls basketball championship shifted to Barre Auditorium and they have been there ever since for Division II, III and IV.
“I love The Aud. There is nothing like The Aud,” Barber said. “The men (members of the Barre Tournament Committee) are there to help the girls.
“When we get into our locker room, the team before us had always left a message on the chalkboard, something like ‘Good luck, Terriers.’ There is that camaraderie.”
It all began in 1972 in Springfield and it has grown to an annual event where fans from all over the state can’t wait to get to Exit 7 and hope that the road to the storied building on the hill in downtown Barre leads to glory for their town and school.
The eighth grade girl in 1976 was dreaming big. The dreams came true.
