This week on The Inside Pitch, sports editor Bob Fredette and veteran sports journalist Tom Haley sit down with Mount Saint Joseph's athletic director, Dan Elliott.
The three cover a lot of ground, from Elliott's decision to give up coaching for the AD position to the idea of eight-man football. Elliott reflects on what it's like to be at a small school like MSJ and the three close out talking about the upcoming MSJ - Rutland game. Hear all this and more on the Rutland Herald's local sports podcast, The Inside Pitch.
