It's mid terms on this week's edition of The Inside Pitch and Bob Fredette has graded all the boys basketball teams in Rutland County. Find out how you favorite team did and let us know if you agree or disagree with Bob's ratings. Also a quick nod to Rutland hockey - girls and boys - and a preview of the Protor - West Rutland girls basketball game. It's all on the Rutland Herald's local sport podcast, The Inside Pitch.
