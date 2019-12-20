I love people with ideas and dreams and who love to pursue them.
No wonder I loved Chris Thayer. He had more ideas and dreams than about anyone I knew.
They didn't always work out. Didn't matter. He was on to the next one.
Sometimes when he was in my car he would talk excitedly abut a plan to develop the old Bird's-eye ski area into a recreation area. It was a venture that he was going to launch with Fair Haven's Ed Davis, he said. There would be go-karts, maybe miniature golf and lots of other stuff.
That never got off the ground but his weekly Rutland County sports paper did. It was called The Fan.
It was short lived but he pulled off an amazing cover. He had some athletes from every Rutland County high school meet him at the gazebo at West Rutland High for a photo shoot in their uniforms.
It made for a colorful photo. I thought it was ingenious. I wish I saved it.
There were so many other ideas. I loved hearing them when we took our tour in August of the first-day football camps around southern Vermont. I had my notebook to scribble thoughts about each practice we stopped at and he had his camera to capture the color of the camp in pictures.
We did that probably three different years and were scheduled to do it again on Aug. 12 of this year.
I tried calling him in days leading up to that date to set up the time when I would pick him up early that morning. He never answered.
Later, at a Mill River soccer game, he told me had to change his cell phone number when he left the limo business - driving the limos was another of the myriad lines on his resume.
Then, he told he he would not have been able to have gone with me that day anyway because that was one of his bad days.
He had a lot of bad days toward the end. The end came Thursday.
He fought the cancer with courage and determination. He was at as many soccer, field hockey and football games this past fall as most of us were. He took dozens of photos and some of them ran in this newspaper.
He once told me that taking photos for the Rutland Herald was his dream job.
He gave Proctor's Judy Taranovich rides to the airport in the limo and they became close. I don't think anyone could have captured the essence of Chris Thayer better than she did with her Facebook post. I read it Tuesday night in West Rutland's Hinchey Gym at a basketball game.
It read in part: "The world will have a little less fire tonight as the flames of a courageous soul and an amazing spirit has gone to the other side. ... You will leave a true void in our community but your spirit will live on for a lifetime."
I know that if I am fortunate enough to be taking my annual first-day-of-football-camp tour on that day in August of 2020, Christopher Thayer will be in that passenger seat. He will be very much there.
You are right, Judy, he will live on.
