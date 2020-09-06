BARRE — Bobby Therrien saved his best for last to win Sunday’s Labor Day Classic 200 at Thunder Road.
Therrien secured the top spot for good from Barre’s Jason Corliss on a lap-140 restart and stormed into the sunset for the victory. The Hinesburg driver captured his fourth ACT victory and has also prevailed four times at Thunder Road during his career.
Therrien started sixth for the 200-lap endurance test and put on a charge early. The 2018 Thunder Road Lade Model champ moved around Matt White into the runner-up spot on lap 22 and went to work.
Pole-sitter Stephen Donahue got the jump to regain the lead, forcing Therrien to sit back for a bit. On lap 56, Therrien snatched the lead back from Donahue, with defending Thunder Road champion Jason Corliss in hot pursuit. Corliss slipped underneath Donahue to take over the second spot just before the fourth and fifth yellow flags on lap 68.
Following a tangle involving Dylan Payea and Chip Grenier on the restart, Corliss outgunned Therrien to take the lead. As the race neared the halfway point, Barre’s Nick Sweet made it a three-car tango at the front by slicing through slower traffic.
After the 10th and final caution flew on lap 140 for debris, Therrien decided it was time to make a move. He got the jump on Corliss, his 2020 Thunder Road championship rival, and continued to ride the outside after taking the lead. Therrien got faster as the race progressed, running some his best laps at the end.
Sweet passed Corliss to take over second place on lap 161. Even though Sweet made a big push to take over the top spot in traffic, Therrien was too much to handle. Therrien put all but six other drivers a lap down as he locked up his second win of the season at the Barre track.
Corliss wound up third and maintained his Thunder Road points lead with one event remaining. Scott Dragon placed fourth, while Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey recorded his career-best ACT effort in fifth.
Hardwick’s Jaden Perry completed a Labor Day weekend sweep by winning the 40-lap Flying Tiger feature. After pole-sitter Tyler Austin led the first two circuits, Perry swung around him to gain the top spot.
Both Austin (second) and rookie Keegan Lamson (third) recorded the best results of their careers. Adam Maynard, Chris LaForest, Brett Wood, Colin Cornell, Kelsea Woodard, Sam Caron and Bryan Wall completed the top-10.
Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher raced to his third victory of the season in the Street Stocks division. The rookie was 13th on the starting grid and moved up to second behind Williamstown’s Josh Lovely just past halfway point in the 25-lap feature.
Points leader Brandon Gray sped around Lovely on the final restart to finish second. Lovely settled for third. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyler Davis, Kyle MacAskill, Tanner Woodard, Tim Hunt, Jamie Davis, Trevor Jaques and Michael Gay.
Williamstown’s Sean McCarthy took advantage of some last-lap good fortune to snare his second Road Warriors victory of the season.
Luke Marcheski finished second, while Swanton’s Todd Raymo fended off a hornet’s nest of fellow Warriors to take third. Justin Prescott, Josh Vilbrin, Tyler Whittemore, Dan Garrett Jr., Fred Fleury, Brian Putney and Trevor Jaques completed the top 10.
The ACT Late Model Tour will travel to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday as part of Full Throttle Weekend. ACT joins a card that includes the Musket 200 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and two events for the Granite State Legend Cars. Qualifying will take place Friday. The ACT Full Throttle 75 will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Thunder Road will crown its 2020 champions on Sept. 18, with the action starting at 6:30 p.m.
