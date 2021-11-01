If the Mount St. Joseph Academy boys soccer players are dancing in celebration of a state championship on Saturday at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium, there will part of the alumni base bursting with pride. They started it all.
It was in 1980 that a group of MSJ players decided to form the school’s first soccer team. It was a rag-tag group that played scrimmages but it was a beginning.
They were serious about the game.
“We practiced four days a week,” said Scott Heald who went on to ski at Division I University of Vermont.
They pieced together scrimmages. A highlight was beating the Rutland High JV team.
Lyn Letourneau was MSJ’s coach and Heald recalled how happy Letourneau was after the Mounties defeated that Rutland team. Spartan Arena manager Steve Wolf was the Mounties’ goalie that season. His memory is foggy on the details of games sand scrimmages but not on the good times that group had.
“You remember the people you played with and the fun that we had,” Wolf said.
“I remember Paul Gallo and Dukie Canney with their big Afros, coming to practice with Elvis Costello and the Ramones music blaring.
“It was an interesting team. We had a lot of fun.”
Gallo is a thread connecting that 1980 team and the current edition of MSJ soccer.
A staunch supporter of the Academy, Gallo contacted Josh Souza about being on the coaching staff when the MSJ boys soccer program was resurrected several years ago. Souza is now the head coach of the top-seeded and 14-1 Mounties. Wolf was a junior on that 1980 team and became quite a story as a kicking guru in football.
He also played tennis at MSJ for coach John Sabataso.
It was at the tennis team’s banquet in the spring that Sabataso saw Wolf kicking the football. The coach was so impressed that he told the football coaches about Wolf and he became the Mounties’ kicker his senior season in 1981.
He wound up as a kicker at Auburn where a teammate was Bo Jackson, transferred to Kentucky Wesleyan where he became an All-America and then had a brief stint with the Houston Oilers in the NFL.
While at Auburn, Wolf was on the football team and the club hockey team. He believes he might be the only athlete at Auburn to play those two sports.
Today, Wolf not only manages Spartan Arena but is the kicking coach for the Castleton University football team.
One of his most well known projects was retired NFL kicker Steve Hauschka. When Hauschka was in a slump while kicking for the Baltimore Ravens, he flew to Rutland for a session with Wolf at Rutland High’s Alumni Field.
Today, Wolf is working with several kickers in the Canadian Football League.
“We all played soccer that year for different reasons. My brother (George Wolf) and I played to get in shape for the hockey season,” Wolf said.
“Others were not playing football so they just did it to get some more exercise.
“Scott Heald played to get in shape for skiing.”
“I was on the cross country team. I was a pretty good runner but I got bored with it,” Heald said of his decision to play soccer.
It was natural for Steve and George Wolf to gravitate to soccer.
“My father loved soccer. He came from Prague,” Steve Wolf said.
Wolf said the late Letourneau was the perfect person to be coaching that team.
“He was a super guy. He gave us a lot of lee-way to learn the game. He let us enjoy ourselves,” Wolf said.
Wolf was even able to continue in the game briefly. When he was at Kentucky Wesleyan both goalies were injured during the team’s short spring season. Wolf stepped in the goal and he recalls that they beat Western Kentucky 2-0.
“Playing goalie came naturally to me,” Wolf said. “I played everything growing up and I liked that I could kick and punt.”
Like Wolf, Heald has been able to make his living in the sports industry. He and partner Andy Shaw, a UVM teammate, have an independent sales agency where they represent ski brands.
“We have 150 store fronts we deal with,” Heald said.
Those were heady times that fall at MSJ. Not only was soccer gaining a foothold, but the MSJ football team defeated Essex 58-28 to win the state championship.
“Back then, there were only two options for boys fall sports (at MSJ), cross country and football,” Brian O’Riordan said.
O’Riordan was one of the transfer students who had played soccer before coming to MSJ. He played at Woodstock.
“A lot of us played other sports — tennis basketball, hockey. But for various reasons, we didn’t play football,” O’Riordan said. “My dad, who was a doctor at Rutland Hospital, didn’t think it was a good sport for boys to play before they were fully grown. He was also an Irish immigrant so football held no appeal for him.”
“I don’t remember whose idea it was initially. It might have been mine, but we asked around and there was some decent interest in playing.
“I had been helping out with the Christ the King Junior High team so we were able to get access to fields to practice.
“Father LaValley made it abundantly clear that this was not a school sponsored activity. We ended up with about 15 to 20 kids interested.”
O’Riordan said that Steve Wolf “might be the best natural athlete I have ever known.”
Comprising the defense in front of Wolf were his brother George, O’Riordan and Mark King.
O’Riordan was the smart kid the teacher would pit against the rest of the class for current events quizzes.
Gallo referred to him as the “captain and the brains of the team.”
Years later, O’Riordan’s intelligence was on display for a national TV audience. He became a Jeopardy champion. the second night, he lost.
He missed the Final Jeopardy question: Other than English and Spanish, what are the two languages the 2000 Census was published in? He answered Vietnamese and French and the correct answer was Vietnamese and Korean.
Today, O’Riordan works at AmerisourceBergen, the pharmaceutical distributor, as the events manager.
Other players on that 1980 MSJ soccer team included Dave Cooper, Chris Heald, Rob Miller, Chris and Kevin Mitkowski, John Matusiak, Phil “Flip Throw” Preedom and Joe Valente.
“We just wanted to establish the idea that soccer could be a viable alternative in the fall,” O’Riordan said.
The Mounties are 14-1, playing in the semifinals on Tuesday and have dreams of a state crown. They’re viable.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.