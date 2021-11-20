Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%.