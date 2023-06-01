MANCHESTER — The Thetford Academy boys and the White River Valley girls track and field teams claimed Division III team state championships Thursday afternoon.
The Panther boys finished with 122 points, followed by Windsor's 68 points. Randolph, Woodstock and BFA-Fairfax rounded out the top five. The Wildcat girls finished with 174 points, followed by Thetford's 100 points. Bellows Falls, Woodstock and Lake Region rounded out the top five.
Bellows Falls' Brandon Keller won the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.40 seconds with Springfield's Adam Sanborn second. Thetford's Maya Dixon won the girls 100m hurdles in 17.46 seconds.
BF's Colby Dearborn won the boys 300m hurdles in 44.19 seconds, where Springfield's Marshall Simpson and Sanborn were fourth and fifth respectively. White River Valley's Amara Calhum-Flowers won the girls race in 50.33 seconds.
White River Valley's Cassandra Armstrong won the girls 100-meter dash in 13.09 seconds. Thetford's Ulysses Junker-Boyce won the boys race in 11.22 seconds, where Springfield's James Gultekin was sixth.
Armstrong also took the girls 200, finishing in 26.89 seconds, just ahead of Thetford's Madelyn Durkee. Junker-Boyce took the boys race as well, finishing in 22.87 seconds, where MSJ's Abraham Burek was sixth.
Thetford's Durkee won the girls 400 meters in 1:00.67. Mount St. Joseph's Leah Majorell was fifth in the race. Randolph's Chase Gardner won the boys race, where MSJ's Burek was eighth.
Thetford's Ava Hayden took the title in the girls 1500 meters 4:55.71, topping White River Valley's Anita Miller by more than two seconds. Woodsock's Zed McNaughton won a close battle in the boys race, finishing 4:19.53, winning by less than a second over Vergennes' Grey Fearon and Woodstock's James Underwood.
Hayden also won the girls 800 meters, finishing in 2:29.81. MSJ's Majorell was sixth in the race. Vergennes' Calder Rakowski won the boys race in 2:04.59.
Hayden notched yet another state title, winning the girls 3000 meters in 11:46.18. Thetford's Ben Mattern won the boys race in 9:40.10.
Springfield's girls 4x800 relay team of Olivia Howard, Ella Donahue, Erica Knudsen and Angelina Wochosky won a state title with a time of 11:38.50, winning by nearly 13 seconds. Vergennes won the boys title in that event.
The Bellows Falls girls won the 4x100 and BFA-Fairfax won the boys race. The White River Valley girls won the 4x400 and Randolph won the boys race.
Windsor's Audri Pettirossi won the girls pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 0.25 inches. White River Valley's Zachary Armstrong won on the boys side at 12-06.75.
Windsor's Kemari Wildgoose won the girls high jump at 4-11.75 and Lake Region's Justin Young won the boys title at 5-11.50. Springfield's Cameron Williams was fourth in the boys competition.
Junker-Boyce flashed his ability in field events as well, winning the boys long jump at 20-04.50. Springfield's Sanborn was seventh. Lake Region's Isabella Hanover won the girls title at 15-11.
Windsor's Travis McAllister won the boys triple jump at 40-10.25, where Junker-Boyce was second and Sanborn took sixth. Calhum-Flowers won the girls title at 32-09.50, where Mill River's Torrance Behrendt was seventh.
Windsor's Logan Worrall won the boys shot put with a toss of 42-03.25, beating teammate Tydus Percy. White River Valley's Eleanor Prestridge won the girls title with a throw of 31-07.25.
Percy took the boys title in the discus with a toss of 124-00, where Springfield's Hunter Ferland was fourth. Bellows Falls' Laura Kamel won the girls title with a throw of 112-04.
Percy grabbed another title in the javelin with a throw of 147-04 and Lake Region's Heather Alexander won the girls title with a toss of 103-01.
