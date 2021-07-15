More than half of the players being put through drills at various stations at this week’s Vermont All-Star Football Camp are wearing Rutland High red.
But there are also players who have made the commitment to travel some pretty good distances each of the five days. There are groups of players from places like Windsor, Springfield, Bellows Falls and Mount Anthony who make the daily trip.
“My stepmom signed me up for it. I was just told there was a camp and I was going,” said Springfield High’s Dylan Priestley.
He is grateful for the nudge from his stepmother.
“I love the camp,” Priestley said.
Priestley, his brother Kien Priestley, Jace Beamon, Logan Roundy and Adam Hammerlee are the players making the daily sojourn from Springfield. They arrive in two cars.
Dylan Priestley is entering his sophomore year at Springfield.
He said he appreciates the contact with the college coaches on the staff and hearing from them about the college experience.
Priestley wasn’t a fan of the 7-on-7 touch football season that Vermont high schools experienced last season as part of COVID protocol.
“I don’t count it,” he said.
He is looking forward to getting back to tackle football and the season that begins for the Springfield Cosmos under the Friday night lights of Woodstock on Sept. 3.
“We’ve got a lot of seniors this year. I think we’ll be good,” Priestley said.
Priestley believes the Cosmos are just beginning to reap the benefit of the Pee Wee football program that began in Springfield several years ago. It is for players in grades 3-6 and is full tackle football in what is called the Snow Belt League. Teams include Claremont, Newport, Hanover and Berlin in New Hampshire along with Springfield and Hartford.
Jace Beamon’s father Jon Beamon is at the camp each evening. He will be Springfield varsity coach Todd Aiken’s offensive coordinator.
Jon is looking forward to calling plays in an offense that features Sam Presch, the returning quarterback.
Fair Haven offensive lineman/defensive end David Doran is catching some eyes at the camp. A junior, he has been a starter since his freshman year.
“He moves well, doesn’t he?” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said at Wednesday night’s session.
Hill said the last he knew, Doran was 6-foot-3, 270 pounds but added “he might be closer to 300 now.”
The only returning lineman for the Slaters, Doran will likely shift from guard to tackle this season.
Volpone regales campers
Castleton University head coach Tony Volpone was the speaker at Wednesday’s camp session and he told the players the story of his first impression of Castleton University.
It was when he was an assistant coach at Endicott and the Gulls were playing at Castleton during the 2013 season. It was the first time he had ever been to the campus.
“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Volpone said. “There was this beautiful facility and people were at the game two hours early, tailgating and having a great time. There was a band and a press box for the coaches.
“I had been doing this for 20 years and I was very impressed. I said, ‘Boy, if they ever need a head coach, I could see myself here.’”
The next season, Volpone was named the head coach of the Castleton football team.
“When I got here we said that we wanted to get players from the state of Vermont. We had to get them from other places, too, but we wanted the Vermont players to know that they had a place to come and play.”
Volpone then ticked off some of the names of Vermont players who have had lavish success in the Castleton football program.
“There are Soren Pelz-Walsh and Tyler Higley from Brattleboro, Jakob Trautwein from Middlebury, one of my favorite players, Dustin Rock from Milton and the list goes on and on,” Volpone said. “They don’t get any tougher than Jakob Trautwein.”
Trautwein’s 142 tackles in 2016 is the program record for tackles in a single season.
“We are very proud of out football team’s graduation rate of 94%,” Volpone said.
Volpone urged the players to put the pandemic behind them.
“Get your friends back out and get excited about this game again,” Volpone said.
