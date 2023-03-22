Perhaps you have heard the phrase, success begets success.
It rings true in college athletics. You start winning, recruits begin noticing you. Everyone wants to be associated with a winning program.
Kenyon College dominated men’s swimming so much that it was ridiculous. The school won 31 consecutive national championships in the pool from the 1979-80 season through the 2009-10 campaign.
Let that sink in a moment. We are not talking about conference titles but 31 straight NATIONAL NCAA Division III titles.
Nobody has matched that in any sport.
Success begets success. Middlebury College is another example on the lacrosse fields where the Panthers are 11-0 this spring, the combined record for the men’s team and women’s team.
The women’s team went to 6-0 on Monday by whipping Lebanon Valley in Annville, Pennsylvania 22-4 and the next night the Panthers won a huge men’s game in Austin, Texas by pinning a 15-9 defeat on previously unbeaten Union, the defending national champions.
Middlebury women’s lacrosse coach Kate Livesay subscribes to the success begetting success dictum.
“I think it is just the tradition of the program,” she said. “It attracts athletes who have a level of expectations. It is exciting for them.”
It brings in the type of athlete who is willing to put in the work and to do what it takes to meet those expectations, Livesay said.
Tuesday night’s game had to be a thrill for Jackson Hanson and Misha Trupo of the Middlebury men’s team, both players being from Austin. The game was played at the Caven Lacrosse and Sports Center on the University of Texas campus.
Words like culture and tradition get thrown around a lot these days but at Middlebury College, they live all of that day in and day out.
National championships are rare and hard earned but at Middlebury College the men’s lacrosse program has been to the final game six times and brought home the national crown three times. The women’s team has won seven national championships, the most recent of them coming in 2016, 2019 and 2022.
Livesay herself has piloted the Panthers to four national titles.
The two teams take pride in one another’s success.
Livesay and her Panthers were in New Jersey watching the men’s game Tuesday night in Texas against Union.
“There is definitely support here from the players for all the programs,” Livesay said.
The other factor in the success of both programs is the league. The NESCAC is known as a network of strong lacrosse teams every year.
The rigors of the NESCAC gets the Panthers ready for postseason play.
“It is definitely the pinnacle of Division III lacrosse,” Livesay said.
It is not unusual to have two NESCAC teams earn their way all the way to the Final Four in any given year.
Two NESCAC teams, in fact, faced off in the national championship game last year in Salem, Virginia, with Middlebury defeating Tufts 13-5.
Middlebury’s Jane Earley was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.
It capped an incredible 2022-23 school year for women’s athletics at Middlebury where the Panthers raised the national championship hardware in field hockey, women’s ice hockey and women’s lacrosse.
LAX NOTES: Cooper Melvin, son of Mark and Sue Melvin of Bomoseen, has a goal and an assist for a Nichols College men’s lacrosse team that is off to a 6-2 start. ... Middlebury Union High School graduate Bode Rubright has 16 goals (second on the team) for a Lake Forest men’s lacrosse team that is 6-3.
