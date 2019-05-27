While the first round of state tournaments are usually stacked with potential blowouts some potential gems can be found in the round of 16. Here are some things to watch for in the four Vermont High School baseball tournaments that begin Tuesday:
Division I
No. 9 Rutland (8-6) at No. 8 Brattleboro (11-5): The Raiders are the visitors despite having beaten the Colonels twice this year, 2-1 and 11-4. The Raiders will have top pitchers Ben Simpson and Zach Bates available while ace Adam Newton will be going for the Colonels. The Raiders beat Brattleboro in Rutland on Saturday and have a four-game win streak going.
No. 10 Mount Mansfield (8-8) at No. 7 Lyndon (10-5). An upset special which would not be much of an upset. The visiting Cougars have won three of their last four, including victories over CVU (the Redhawks’ only loss). Lyndon has the home field but earned it with a schedule that included just two Division I games.
Division II
No. 14 Springfield (5-11) at No. 3 Fair Haven (10-5). The visiting Cosmos were once 0-4. Granted, they don’t have a big signature win as they go about rebuilding their program but losses of 8-5 to Fair Haven and 7-3 against top-seeded Otter Valley are enough to get your attention. They certainly have the attention of Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese, who will start ace Aubrey Ramey in Tuesday’s tournament opener.
No. 9 Hartford (5-10) at No. 8 Bellows Falls (7-9). An interesting matchup. Hartford beat BF 7-0 in the teams’ only meeting this year but had a three-game losing streak near the end of the season before routing No. 16 Mill River. Bellows Falls was one of the better teams in the division in the latter stages of the season with a 6-3 record. Plus, the Terriers lost its two games to No. 1 Otter Valley by a combined four runs.
Division III
No. 11 BFA-Fairfax (3-12) at No. 6, 9-6 Oxbow. Oxbow stumbled down the stretch with four straight losses, albeit all four against higher divisions. BFA was 2-2 against D-III teams and played 10 games against higher divisions. Its last game was a 5-4 loss at D-I Middlebury (7-7).
Division IV
Somebody’s got to win when No. 9, 1-12 MSJ visits No. 8, 2-7 Sharon. It will be a nice break for one of two teams starving for victories. The winner faces top-seeded Black River (10-6) in the quarterfinals.
A fond farewell
Every game Black River plays has the potential to be the last for longtime coach Jim O’Neil, a true baseball man who will retire at the end of the season.
Heading in the right/wrong direction
Division III Randolph (10, 6-10) goes into its game at (7, 9-6) Peoples having lost seven of its last eight games. Peoples has won its last seven.
Burr and Burton, the second seed in D-I, has won 11 of its last 12.
Stunning introduction
Newly minted school White River Valley finished 15-0 and is the only unbeaten baseball team in the state.
Weather or not
Weather has played a big role this spring and that looks to continue. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of rain. A total of 56 baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis games or matches are scheduled for Tuesday.
A day of rest
One less game means less wear and tear on the pitching staff. CVU (15-1), the team that hardly needs a pitching break, gets the only bye in D-I.
There are no byes in D-II. In D-III, White River and Green Mountain, teams rich in pitching, get byes.
Six teams earned byes in D-IV, where only 10 teams are competing.
Defending champions
Division I defender South Burlington is ranked third and opens its defense at home against Burlington, which the Wolves outscored 21-0 in their two games; Division II’s Lake Region is the 12 seed and travels to No. 5 Lamoille, which beat the Rangers 18-8 in the first meeting of the year but only 4-3 last time; Division III defender Windsor (ranked eighth), hosts No. 9 Leland & Gray; the teams did not play this year; in D-IV, Danville, is ranked second and will host the winner of Tuesday’s Twinfield-Poultney game.
