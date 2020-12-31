Fair Haven boys basketball coach Bob Prenevost loves the Barre Auditorium. That adoration for the old building on the hill in downtown Barre comes with a reference point few other coaches have.
Prenevost coached at Whitehall in New York State and took the Railroaders into the palatial Glens Falls Civic Center for tournament games.
Between the two, he’ll take The Aud.
Prenevost loves the sound of the balls bouncing upstairs on the court when you are huddled down in the locker room. He loves the old-time feel of the venue and the atmosphere created by the closeness of the crowd to the floor.
The other day he mentioned that if we are still at a point where no fans are allowed at games, he hoped that the Vermont Principals’ Association would still hold the Final Four in Barre.
The Aud would not be as special without fans but, he believes, the gym that oozes with so much character would still give the players a far better tournament experience than playing in any old high school gym.
Rutland girls basketball coach Nate Bellomo feels the same way about the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym as the Final Four site.
Bellomo played in that gym a few times when he was at Rutland High and he would love to see his players be treated to the same experience, fans or no fans.
Then, our conversation turned to whether there would be a postseason at all and, if so, what would it look like.
Bellomo wondered if we might end up with four regional champions in state title games at four different sites, similar to what happened this past fall in football.
It was a great fall sports season, one that turned out a lot better than many were predicting. We got all the way to the end and crowned state champions in field hockey, soccer, volleyball and cross country.
Doing so might be a little trickier with winter sports because of the indoor component.
I am hopeful we will get to the end, playing state championship games, by taking the proper measures. And I am with Prenevost and Bellomo: Let’s do it in those Meccas of high school basketball if possible, fans or no fans.
Back outside
Then, it is back outdoors for baseball, softball, track and field and whatever else we will be able to play.
Those athletes will be embracing their sports with a greater appreciation than ever. They missed the entire season in 2020.
That goes for parents, fans and sports scribes as well. Pulling a chair up next to a diamond and charting the game in a scorebook is going to be treasured like it never has been before.
The long walk up to Candon Field for an Otter Valley softball game, watching the ball fly out of that little bandbox of a ballpark called Adams Field at a Green Muntain Union High School baseball game, watching Mount St. Joseph play baseball at one of the most historic and beautiful parks in Vermont, watching a school record broken in track and field and all of those other springtime experiences will never be taken for granted again.
American Legion baseball had a nice replacement with the Vermont Summer Baseball League but it would be so good to have the grand old game back under the Legion umbrella again.
Then comes the August heat and the popping of the pads. Tackle football will be back.
The 7-on-7, pass-only game of touch football is something we were happy to have as opposed to no football at all.
But it is so exciting to just think of players reporting to high school football camp come August with linemen tackling and blocking and with running and passing plays used to set up one another.
The game we so love, we will love more than ever.
And by the time we get back to that first basketball practice in November, would it be too optimistic to think of a season with gyms full of fans? No masks?
A winter sports season with sports like wrestling and indoor track and field back in place would provide a great antidote for the long, cold winters.
I know, we can’t everything. We must move slowly toward a normal so that we will not have to endure another 2020.
But the new year is one full of promise.
