Ramblings on an old-fashioned Vermont winter day:
It was 35 degrees with a 14 mph wind on Friday in Lexington, Virginia. Hopefully, it will be somewhat warmer there on Feb. 21 when Castleton University takes the baseball diamond to play Washington & Lee in the Spartans’ season opener.
Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley got a windfall when Springfield’s Brady Clark recently decided to transfer to Castleton from St. Michael’s College.
Shipley said Clark is incredibly fit, a different body type from the way he remembered him.
“I almost didn’t recognize him,” Shipley said. “He is probably more of a third baseman now than a shortstop.”
Reece de Castro has returned to the team and will likely be the starting third baseman with Clark possibly getting at-bats as the designated hitter.
De Castro was intending to play elsewhere but decided to return to Castleton.
That’s a big deal for de Castro batted .372 last season in 34 games with 12 doubles, a triple and a team-leading three home runs.
—
The temperature on Friday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was a balmy 47 degrees.
It will be much warmer when the Castleton University softball team opens its season there as the Spartans do not open until March 16.
They will meet Ithaca that day, one of the nation’s top NCAA Division III softball programs. The Bombers have made 21 NCAA playoff appearances in the last 24 years and have had 45 winning seasons in the past 46 years.
—
Former Rutland High athlete Addi Hubert scored for the Kimball Union Academy girls ice hockey team in its recent 5-1 victory over Rice.
Her sister Makenna Hubert is a sprinter on the Endicott College track and field team where she is majoring in Psychology.
—
Clayt Doty was a 1,000-point scorer for the Proctor boys basketball team before graduating in 1969.
Thursday, his grandson Clayton Kessop was playing for West Rutland against Proctor in the boys basketball game at Westside’s Hinchey Gym.
—
The beat goes on for Springfield High graduate Gabby Wardwell. She had another double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) for the Northern Vermont University-Johnson women’s basketball team in its recent 97-52 victory over Cazenovia.
Her teammate Paris Atuahene nearly had a quadruple double-double with 25 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals.
Cazenovia, which is where Black River 1,000-point scorer Bobby Rohrig played basketball, is closing after the school year.
