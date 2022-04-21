BRANDON — It can become cliche, but baseball, at its purest form, is about throwing strikes. If a team gets the ball in the zone, often things will work in their favor.
The Otter Valley baseball team couldn't do much strike-throwing in the third inning of the Otters' 21-2 loss in five innings against Mount Abraham Thursday afternoon.
It looked like there would be a competitive game in Brandon with the Eagles holding just a slight 2-1 advantage through two innings, but then the balls started piling up and the wheels fell off.
Otter Valley starting pitcher Luca Polli hit the first batter he faced in the third inning and then walked the next two. An error in the infield and a RBI single by Carter Monks kept the line going. Following a strikeout, Polli walked the next batter to force in another run.
Matt Bryant took over after that walk and didn't fare well. He walked or hit five of the six batters he faced and the one didn't get a free pass, Tanner Harris, had a two-run single.
Ethan Blow ended up coming in to quell the damage, but struggled to find the zone himself.
By innings end, Mount Abraham had opened up a 17-1 lead.
"In the third inning, we gave up 15 runs on only four hits," said Otter Valley coach Mike Howe. "We'll talk a lot about body language and being able to handle the pressure stuff. We need to be able to refocus. Take away that third inning and it's a baseball game.
"We have to have short-term memory. We know we're not a team that loses 21-2."
Polli, a sophomore, was making his first varsity start on the hill and was only made aware he was getting the ball twenty minutes before first pitch after OV had to make a late change.
"That kind of threw a wrench into things," Howe said about the late notice of Polli's start. "He's a competitor and things will be different next time he comes out because he's a kid that wants to work really hard."
In innings like that, if you're Mount Abraham, you don't want to make Otter Valley's job any easier. The Eagles were patient and forced the Otters to strikes.
"Our hitters were really disciplined," said Mount Abraham coach Jeff Stetson. "We did a really nice job being patient at the plate and then when they did throw strikes we got off quality swings."
Mount Abraham tacked on four more runs across the final two innings, capped by a two-run homer to dead center by Adam Mansfield.
Mansfield also threw a complete game for the Eagles on the mound, striking out seven and allowing six hits.
"(Adam) came in a little frustrated from the first couple games that he didn't hit as well as he wanted," Stetson said. "He took a few extra swings before we left and it paid off."
Chance Denecher had four RBIs in the win, including a two-run double in the third. Gus Hill drove in Mount Abraham's first two runs in the second inning. Norm Benoit had a RBI triple in the fourth.
There are some positives to take away from Thursday's blowout loss for OV. Jordan Beayon continued to flash a strong glove at the hot corner in the early innings and the Otters put a handful of nice swings on Mansfield's pitching.
"We had some good at-bats and defensively we made some good plays," Howe said.
The Otters scored their first run in the second inning when Polli was hit by a pitch to drive in Andy McEnerny. Their other run came in the fifth when Beayon scored on an error by the shortstop on a ball hit by Blow.
Otter Valley (1-3) is at Division I Mount Anthony on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.