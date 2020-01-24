For 16 minutes, it looked like the Rutland boys basketball team might pull off an upset of one-loss Rice Friday night at the College of Saint Joseph.
Then the third quarter happened.
That was when the Green Knights took over, allowing just three Raider points in the frame, as Rice pulled out a 54-45 road win.
Rutland held a two-point lead at the half and Malik Hendrickson knocked down a 3 early in the third, but from there, the Raiders went silent.
The Green Knights upped their defensive pressure and forced Rutland into turnovers. The speedy Rice squad got out in transition and finished basket after basket.
The run just kept bubbling and bubbling. When Rice scored six straight points, Rutland called a timeout, but no dice. When it got to 13-0, the Raiders called another stoppage, but the run just kept on going.
By the beginning of the fourth, Rice extended the spurt to 19-0 when Rutland finally scored again.
“(Rice) came out with a ton of energy in the third quarter and we didn’t meet it,” said Raiders coach Mike Wood. “By the time we did reach the energy level, we had already dug ourselves a hole. We go stretches where we struggle to put the ball in the basket and we can’t do that.”
“The defense in the third quarter was the movement to try and get that lead,” said Green Knights coach Paul Pecor. “We kind of owned it a bit in the third.”
Rutland made a run late in the fourth quarter spurred on by defensive pressure. The Raiders went into a press defense and Rice struggled to handle it, throwing the ball around and getting flustered by double-teams.
The Raiders cut the Green Knights’ lead to four, but Rice scored the last five points to seal the victory.
“We have two starters down and you can see that in the end especially,” Pecor said. “The balls getting thrown all over the place by us. I had a kid playing eighth-grade basketball last year, a kid who played JV and a kid who didn’t play at all on the floor. To come out with that win, I’ll take that.”
Rice shot the lights out in the first quarter from 3. Mo Awayle knocked down a pair of treys, while Michel Ndayishimiye, Sharif Sharif and Joe Joe DuBrul all hit 3s of their own.
The Raiders kept themselves afloat with strong work on the boards. Rutland snatched a handful of offensive rebounds, which led to putback baskets.
Down seven heading into the second quarter, the Raiders kept that high effort going and quickly went on a 7-0 run to knot the score. Following a four-point play by Sharif, Rutland scored the next four points to tie the game again.
The teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter as the Raiders held a two-point edge after two.
“(Rutland) got us out of our comfort zone,” Pecor said. “We weren’t running things on offense. We did a lot of standing around just because of how aggressive they were. They did a nice job, hit 3s when they had to and got what they wanted.”
Finn McGuiness played a huge role in the Raiders’ first half success.
The senior captain scored all of his 10 points in the first half and had seven rebounds from his guard position before the break.
Hendrickson led the Raiders with 13 points, while Evan Pockette had 11, including a trio of 3s.
Awayle led Rice with 17 points, while Ndayishimiye scored 16.
The Green Knights improve to 9-1 and extend their win streak to six games.
Friday’s game was the only Rice win that wasn’t by double figures.
Rutland drops to 6-5.
“There’s a lot that we can build on,” Wood said. “If we can clean up some of the mistakes we made and can execute a little bit better, then I like where we’re at. I liked how hard we played and I liked the energy we had.”
