BARRE — Proctor went to halftime with a tenuous 21-20 lead and quickly changed the tenor of the game with a 13-0 run at the beginning of the third quarter, using that as springboard to a 52-41 victory over Rivendell in Wednesday night’s Division IV boys basketball semifinal at Barre Auditorium.
Logan Starling ignited the 13-0 run with a 3-point field goal and Joe Valerio netted another trey to bump the score to 27-20. After Conner McKearin scored on one of his patented herky-jerky drives to the hoop, the Phantoms were in command, 33-20.
It was a tough night for the Raptors who endured 23 turnovers and missed numerous uncontested shots.
The Phantoms, known for their accuracy behind the 3-point line, were not on from long distance but found other ways to score. They hit cutters, rang up points by running the floor and McKearin used his creative moves to score around the basket on the way to a game-high 18 points.
Solomon Parker and Valerio followed McKearin with 10 points. Starling added eight and Crossmon six.
Zach Gould worked hard underneath all night and led the Raptors with 15 points. Luke Senn added 10 and Kyle Carter nine.
The Phantoms got out of the gate strong, Valerio keying their 10-4 start with a 3-pointer and a couple of steals.
The Raptors committed 14 first-half turnovers but went to halftime trailing by just the one point.
Valerio said the 13-0 burst was not the result of any significant tactical change in the locker room.
“We just talked about not playing their game and about getting out in transition,” the senior said.
The Phantoms, used to living off the 3-pointer, struggled behind the arc, particularly in the first half when they shot plenty of them.
“Our shots were not falling but we were hitting the back of the rim and I think that helped us to get offensive rebounds,” Valerio said.
The Phantoms sometimes got three or even four shots a possession.
“We just needed to settle down a bit,” Eaton said of the first half when the Phantoms sometimes looked jittery.
“We didn’t shoot well and I think that influenced our energy a little bit.”
The Phantoms and Raptors did not meet in the regular season in which both finished with 18-2 records.
“We watched a lot of film on them,” Eaton said.
“They are a good team. They have length, are athletic and well-coached.
“It’s always tough this time of year.”
He expects it will be tough on Saturday at high noon back at Barre Auditorium when the No. 3 and 21-2 Phantoms meet No. 1 20-2 Twin Valley for the state title. The Phantoms and TV split their two games during the year.
The Raptors made a move early in the fourth quarter and pared the lead to six, 37-31.
“We stopped boxing out and let them back in the game,” Eaton said.
But Starling repelled the Raps’ run with a 3-pointer, arguably one of the biggest shots of the game.
Notes: Neither Rivendell or its forerunner Orford High has won a state title in boys basketball. ... Orford came within a hoop of snaring the brass ring, losing the New Hampshire Class S title game 40-39 to Stratford in 1993. ... Rivendell coach Ross Convertino was a student manager for the basketball team at UConn and a graduate assistant at Gonzaga. ... Civil War author Howard Coffin was in his customary front-row seat. ... Proctor has won 17 state titles.
