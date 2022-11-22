The Otter Valley boys soccer team was young, but exciting this fall. There were many players that embodied that, but you’d be hard-pressed to find someone better than junior Owen Thomas.
Thomas provided the flair to go along with plenty of talent at the striker position leading the Otters to a successful season.
His standout junior campaign netted him Rutland Herald Boys Soccer Player of the Year honors.
Thomas netted 13 goals to pace Otter Valley in a season where the Otters scored 25 goals.
“(Owen) is confident. He loves being the striker,” said Otter Valley coach Brian Thomas, who is Owen’s father. “He’s a very good teammate and was a captain for us. There was so much camaraderie in the group.”
“Owen elevated his game play in both on-field skills and workmanship as well as off-the-field leadership and communication,” said OV athletic director Steven Keith.
Brian Thomas said Owen isn’t sure about his next steps yet, being that he’s only a junior. He’s looked into Vermont Technical College for construction management, but isn’t sure if he would go into a two-year or four-year program after high school graduation.
Owen’s older brother Evan Thomas plays at Colby-Sawyer College and Owen attended a camp there, along with a Fair Haven player.
While his future is yet to be set, Owen Thomas is living in the present. He has one final soccer season ahead of him next fall that he’s excited to tackle.
“He’s looking for next year to be very competitive,” coach Thomas said.
He’ll have a great 2022 campaign to build off as the Otters won four more games this fall than they did last year and even won a playoff game against Mount Abraham.
He scored the lone goal against the Eagles, which was one of the biggest standout moments for the team.
“We got one bounce and he made the most of it,” Brian Thomas said.
Owen Thomas’ goal against Hartford was another standout. The Hurricanes were one of the top teams in Division II and the Otters were able to play them to a one-goal deficit.
Coach Thomas credits the success to the buy-in of the group.
“They all knew their roles on the team,” Brian Thomas said. “I had two of my defenders that could have been strikers. Everyone filling their roles was huge for us.”
The fall season at Otter Valley hasn’t been known for soccer in recent seasons, with the success of programs like field hockey and golf, but this fall the OV boys and their female counterparts did a lot to change the narrative.
“We wanted to bring energy and excitement to Otter Valley,” coach Thomas said. ‘We had some great home environments on Homecoming and Senior Day.”
“They competed hard and improved their play throughout the year resulting in two of our most successful seasons in years,” said Keith of the two soccer programs.
“As the fall went on we grew larger crowds to the games and both teams supported one another very well by attending the other’s games. It was a joy to see.”
Otter Valley can look forward to a bright future with just three players graduating from this year’s club.
They can look fondly on the progress they made this year and dream about what comes next when the ball is rolled out again next fall.
Before then, there’s business to attend to on the basketball court. Thomas and many of his OV soccer teammates begin official practices on Monday.
“We’re hoping to carry the momentum over to basketball season,” coach Thomas said.
There was a lot of momentum built this fall in Brandon.
