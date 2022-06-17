Some thoughts brought to mind by the dismissal of longtime Mount Abraham girls basketball coach Connie LaRose who was coming off her fifth state championship.
__ LaRose had won 486 games during her high school coaching career (462 at Mount Abe) so with the talent she had returning, she very likely would have ascended to the 500-victory plateau.
__ The timing of her dismissal was as curious as the reasons she said that Athletic Director Devin Wendel gave her — she was too negative and the girls basketball program had seen players leaving.
School is out and the Eagles had ambitious plans for the summer. They included a camp in Maine, playing in a league at nearby Vergennes Union High and an upcoming tournament.. LaRose will not be associated with any of the summer events for the Mount Abraham program, something that she learned on Monday when she was told of her firing.
__ What if there had been a shred of truth to Wendel's claims about about negativity — and I don't think that there is — don't you try to work with the person first, especially a coach who has earned it through decades and decades of successful service to the school?
__ I am NOT saying that is the case here, but in my experience, the genesis of this type of thing is a disgruntled parent with an inflated opinion of their kid's ability who can't understand why their child is only on the floor five minutes a game.
More often than not, such a move by the administration can be traced to that.
__ It really is a different world today.
Proctor baseball coach Jeff Patch received an email or two from parents saying that he was too tough on his players.
Patch immediately thought back to a time when he was playing on the Proctor High baseball team for coach Vic Regimbald.
Regimbald's Phantoms lost a game on the road in which a player did not slide and was called out.
When the bus returned to Proctor, Regimbald had his players sprint around the bases, in the dark, a number of times, finishing the laps with a slide into home plate.
He was delivering a message in a way that Patch and other coaches know that they can't do today.
__ Few media members know LaRose more thoroughly than the Addison Independent's Andy Kirkaldy. He covers Mount Abraham, Vergennes, Middlebury and Otter Valley.
Kirkaldy wrote that the Independent had not heard LaRose make negative comments to athletes in 25 years.
__ When some coaches are presented with the option of resigning, as opposed to be fired, they choose to step down.
I am glad that LaRose chose to be fired. It just might bring some important things to light.
__ We need strong athletic directors who will not cave with parental pressure.
Again, this is not directed at Wendel, but a generalization.
__ Brent Curtis, who called LaRose's state championship game victory over Spaulding on radio station WDEV, referred to Rose's coaching job in that game as "genius."
The Eagles had lost to Spaulding by 26 points only a month earlier.
__ I wonder how many people thought of the late Bev Osterberg upon hearing of LaRose's dismissal this week?
Like LaRose, Osterberg was an icon. She coached Stowe field hockey for 44 years, winning more than 500 games and 15 state championships. Her teams once had a 47-game winning streak.
Then, it was over. She met with the principal and athletic director in 2012 and was shown a very bad evaluation.
She decided to retire on the spot.
Osterberg is in the Castleton University Athletic Hall of Fame, The Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame and the New England Women's Sports Hall of Fame.
Stowe's field hockey field bears her name.
__ When LaRose said to me, "I don't know if I will ever be able to go into a gym again," my immediate reaction was, I hope that is not the case.
The pain is so new that it is excruciating. It is understandable that she said that.
I hope that feeling will subside and she will want to present clinics and go back into the game that she has given so much to and has so much yet to give..
The gym should never be thought of by her as a house of horrors, but rather as a classroom where she taught lessons that have served her players so well during their lifetimes.
