CASTLETON — Jonah Bassett, Jaheim Hughes and Luke DelBianco have been playing football a long time.
"We've all been playing together since third grade," Bassett said.
They will play together again on Saturday. The Rutland High School graduates are players on this year's Vermont team that will play against New Hampshire at Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star high school football summer classic.
What is impressive about the trio is the love of football. Each will go on to report for their freshman year of college football just a few days after Saturday's Shrine Bowl.
"They are really good guys who work and play hard," Rutland coach Mike Norman said.
Norman is well versed in college football. He was a Kodak Little All American selection as an offensive lineman at Norwich University and has been on coaching staffs at Norwich and Dartmouth. He knows it is difficult to make a big splash as a freshman.
"In general, if you make the travel squad as a freshman, that is a pretty big accomplishment," Norman said.
Bassett is headed to Plymouth State, Hughes to the University of Vermont Castleton and DelBianco to Division II Franklin Pierce University.
Hughes will be one of 115 players reporting to preseason camp at Castleton on Aug. 11.
"He is an athletic linebacker who I think can do well in space as well as in our man-to-man coverage that we sometimes play," Castleton head coach Tony Volpone said "We think Jaheim can be a valuable player in our system."
"I like the coaching staff here and it is close to home," Hughes said of selecting Castleton.
Bassett felt confident in choosing Plymouth State University as his home over the next four years.
"I went to take a tour and it was the best fit," Bassett said.
He sees himself as a wide receiver for the Panthers but added, "I will go to wherever they need me the most."
His father Jonah Bassett had a brief fling at Division II Catawba but his career was derailed by an injury.
"He told me to go to a place where I felt I could play," young Jonah said.
DelBianco will be on the offensive line at Franklin Pierce.
He liked head coach Russell Gaskind who once played at Texas and, most importantly, the school had his desired major Physical Therapy..
DelBianco spent the summer on the Rindge, New Hampshire campus, taking a couple of classes and working out in the weight room.
Vermont head coach Greg Balch has been impressed with Hughes' play in camp.
"He is an excellent football player," Balch said.
"He came in quiet but he is more talkative now
"Bassett is the most talkative of the Rutland kids. He is a good leader and one of our captains.
"He can play anywhere on both sides of the ball as well as on special teams."
"DelBianco is quiet but leads by example.
"He has picked up everything extremely quickly."
NOTES: Vermont's Penn Riney, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end from Middlebury, will be playing football at Johns Hopkins, a team ranked No. 18 nationally in the D3football.com preseason poll released this week. ... Some on the Vermont team are going on to play a different sport. Bellows Falls' Jamison Nystrom will be on the St. Joseph's of Maine baseball team and Hartford's Connor Tierney will be a member of the Bentley lacrosse team.