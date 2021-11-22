BARRE — Thunder Road officials have unveiled an action-packed 19-event racing schedule for the 2022 season. The 63rd season of stock car racing atop Quarry Hill features many traditional fan-favorite events along with a few new tweaks, all of which will again be broadcast live worldwide on FloRacing.
The season once again begins with the 24th annual Community Bank N.A. 150 on Sunday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m. for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models. It’s also the season opener for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, RK Miles Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. The annual Thunder Road Car Show is Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m to noon followed by open practice for all Thunder Road divisions.
The big events keep coming with the 59th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on Sunday, May 29. The Tri-Track Open Modified Series is making its inaugural Thunder Road visit for the $10,000-to-win Granite Capital 100.
On the same afternoon, the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models kick off the “King of the Road” chase with the 125-lap Classic. The weekend will also include a live performance by local rock band Native Tongue on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. in the Turn 3 Pavilion.
Weekly racing gets underway with a special Friday night show on June 10. The Flying Tigers take center stage that evening with the 75-lap opening round of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series. The series continues with a 75-lap event on Thursday, July 7 and a 100-lap finale on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Cody Chevrolet/Cadillac Night.
The first Thursday night show is June 16, which includes the annual visit from the New England Antique Racers (NEAR). The Marvin Johnson Memorial Street Stock First-Time Winner’s Race is Thursday, June 23 as part of Community College of Vermont Night.
The Independence Day Doubleheader Weekend returns to the Thunder Road calendar this year. Thursday, June 30 is Scout Night plus the annual Kids Rides. Then Sunday, July 3 is the Preston’s Kia Holiday Spectacular featuring a dazzling Northstar Fireworks display.
The July schedule also includes the 43rd Essex Equipment Vermont Governor’s Cup on July 14, the Times Argus Midseason Championships on July 21, and WDEV/Calkins Portable Toilets Night on July 28. The Midseason Championships include added distance, double points, a driver autograph session, and double the prize money courtesy of FloRacing.
The 38th Annual Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 and Street Stock Special are Sunday, Aug. 7. Weekly racing continues with the 4th Annual Road Warrior Challenge at NorthCountry Federal Credit Union Night on Aug. 11 and Vermont Tire & Service Night on Aug. 18, which is the second FloRacing double-purse event of the year.
The Late Models are crowning the 2022 “King of the Road” at the Thursday night finale on Aug. 25. The Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night program also features the annual “Run What U Brung” spectator races. The ACT Late Model Tour returns on Sunday, Sept. 4 for the 44th Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic 200, which is paying $5,000 to win. The Flying Tiger and Street Stock champions will be decided at the Labor Day Classic.
Thunder Road wraps up the 2022 racing season with Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend from Friday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 2.
It begins with Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Milk Bowl Friday featuring the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds, and North East Mini Stock Tour. Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Qualifying Day is Saturday, Oct. 1 followed by a live performance by classic rock group Vinyl Spell. The 60th Vermont Milk Bowl is on Sunday, Oct. 2. More information about the anniversary edition of the Milk Bowl will be announced soon. The Third Annual Thunder Road Automotive Flea Market & Swap Meet is Saturday, Oct. 29.
Season passes for the 2022 Thunder Road season are now available. Pricing has remained locked in at $335 for gold star reserved seating, $295 for adult general admission, and $75 for child (ages 6-12) general admission.
To order season’s passes, download the form from www.thunderroadvt.com/forms, call (802) 244-6963, or email tb@thunderroadvt.com. Thunder Road gift cards are also available for purchase in any amount.
The rules and registration forms for the 2022 racing season have also been released. These can be found at www.thunderroadvt.com/rules. Further information will be announced throughout the offseason.
