Thunder Road officials, drivers and fans are ready to return to racing at the Barre Speedbowl with the newly announced event Thursday.
In the wake of Monday’s severe flooding throughout Central Vermont,Thunder Road is offering free admission to all First Responders in addition to both state and local highway employees for their efforts.
It will be two weeks since local racers have seen the track, and many of the drivers are coming off one of the hotly contested Times Argus Midseason Championships in recent memory.
After stealing away the Late Models point lead with his first career Midseason Championship victory at Thunder Road, Stephen Donahue sits 18 points above two-time King of the Road Nick Sweet and holds a 32-point lead over defending champion Christopher Pelkey. Cody Blake and Marcel Gravel continue to stand in a dead heat in fourth on the points chart and are both attempting to make a move late in the summer. There has yet to be a repeat winner in the ultra-competitive Late Model class, with Blake and Gravel eyeing their first victory of the season.
The Midseason Championships broke the stalemate between Jason Pelkey and defending champion Sam Caron and Jason Pelkey at the top spot of the Flying Tigers heap, with Caron grabbing the lead. But now there are two additional top-10 ties as everyone in the division scratches for every last inch whenever they hit the asphalt. Adam Maynard showcased his speed during his trip to victory lane two weeks ago, while Matt Ballard recorded the best race of his career and earned a second-place finish.
Second-year racer Cam Powers continues his push for the Street Stock championship. Continuing to lead the standings through Midseason Championships, Powers has shown time and again his ability to drive up through the field en route to consistent top-10 finishes. Josh Lovely and Taylor Hoar were the class of the field the last time out, with Lovely barely holding off Hoar after the pair competed neck-and-neck throughout the race.
The Road Warriors will also return to the Nation’s Site of Excitement. There have been six different winners in as many races so far in 2023 for the entry-level division. Longtime drivers Fred Fleury, Jason Kirby, Nate Brien and Taylor Sayers have toured around the quarter-mile oval in triumphant fashion. Ryan Sayers turned a tough year around to win and Benjamin Bushey secure his first victory two weeks ago.