BARRE — The final Thursday night event of the year at Barre’s Thunder Road is coming Thursday with Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night.
The conclusion of the annual summer racing tradition is just the beginning for some drivers as they enter the homestretch of the championship shootouts.
Just three point-counting events remain for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Stocks as they duke it out for track championships. They’ll be joined on Thursday by the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors and “Run-What-U-Brung” spectator races for a full program to send off the Central Vermont summer in style.
For the third straight year, it looks like the “King of the Road” fight will come down to the final laps of the season. Four drivers are separated by 21 points at the top of the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model standings. With the potential to earn up to 85 points in one night, and fields growing as racers prepare for big end-of-season events, things could change in a flash.
Defending “King of the Road” Jason Corliss, of Barre, has climbed out of an early-season hole to show the way entering the homestretch. Corliss is 12 points ahead of 2017 track champion Bobby Therrien on the strength of two wins and eight top-5 finishes in 10 events.
The gap is shrinking, though, with three racers hot on Corliss’s tail. Hinesburg’s Therrien was 42 points out of first just a few weeks ago but has slashed the deficit thanks to consecutive finishes of third, second and first.
Shelburne’s Trampas Demers found some speed last week and is now 17 points behind Corliss in third. Marcel J. Gravel, of Wolcott, is still in the hunt 21 points back.
In the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Waterbury Center’s Jason Woodard is trying to pull away and make some history. Woodard is now 24 points ahead of Craftsbury Common’s Mike Martin as his tries to become the first driver to win four Flying Tiger track championships.
Still, with the division maintaining its 30-car weekly average, a lot can change in three weeks. Barre’s Cameron Ouellette and Morrisville’s Brandon Lanphear are both within striking distance should anything go awry at the top. Logan Powers, Derrick Calkins and Robert Gordon are among those a little further back trying to put a capstone on impressive seasons.
The Allen Lumber Street Stock title chase narrowed considerably following Sunday’s 50-lap special. East Thetford’s Brandon Gray is still the point leader, but his advantage has shrunk to 29 points over Northfield’s James Dopp. Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher is 31 points out of the lead and now has two wins before his 13th birthday. Fellow youngsters Tanner Woodard and Luke Peters are now also in contention.
The Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors extended their streak of different winners to eight straight events last week. While this year’s victors such as Brian Putney, Sean McCarthy and Trevor Jaques certainly want a return trip to Victory Lane, there are plenty of other outstanding racers such as Dan Garrett Jr., Josh Vilbrin, Tyler Whittemore and Steve Reno trying to keep the streak alive.
Thursday also features the annual “Run-What-U-Brung” spectator races where brave men and women take their street cars out on the high banks for single-lap elimination races.
Among other rules, competitors must be at least 18 years old; have a four-wheeled vehicle that is registered, inspected and insured; and wear an approved safety helmet and long-sleeve clothing. Registration will be open at the track on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. The complete rules are available at www.thunderroadvt.com.
Action gets going at Thunder Road at 7 p.m. Thursday.
