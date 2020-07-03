BARRE — Beginning this weekend, it will be easier than ever for Thunder Road fans to buy tickets to upcoming events. The track has partnered with online ticketing platform HappsNow to offer advance tickets sales for fans using the power of the internet from their computer, tablet, or mobile phone.
Beginning Friday, tickets for Thunder Road’s July 9 event fans can go to www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl to purchase advance tickets. By visiting this website, fans will be able to purchase tickets by section in accordance with state attendance guidelines. Processing fees will be added to each purchase.
For each subsequent event, the ticketing page will go live the day following the previous event. The link will be available on the Thunder Road website and the track’s social media platforms. Only one event at a time will be available for purchase due to current attendance restrictions.
Thunder Road season pass holders who attend each event will automatically be carried over to the next event in the ticketing system and will be seated in the same section. If a season pass holder is not planning to attend an event, or if they want to change seating areas, they must call (802) 244-6963 ext. 4 by 5 p.m. on Monday.
“This system makes it simple and convenient for our fans to get tickets to events,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud. “With the attendance guidelines, it’s more important than ever to streamline the ordering process and make sure people can order tickets without fuss. Ordering from your computer or smartphone certainly beats trying to call the same phone number 40 or 50 times.”
Thunder Road is back in action Thursday at 7 p.m. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers have round one of the Myers Container Services Triple Crown Series with a 75-lap main event. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors are also on the card.
Limited fan attendance is permitted at the July 9 event. Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12 with advance ticket sales only at www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl. A $15 pay-per-view broadcast will also be available on the Northeast Sports Network. Fans can go to www.NSNsports.net/sponsors/racing to sign up for the pay-per-view.
For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com. You can also get updates on Facebook and Twitter at @ThunderRoadVT.
