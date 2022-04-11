SOUTH BURLINGTON — Tickets are available for the 2022 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame induction dinner and celebration Saturday, April 30.
The ninth class is set for a live induction ceremony at the Delta Marriott Hotel (formerly Trader Duke’s Hotel) at 1117 Williston Road in South Burlington.
A cocktail reception with the inductees starts at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. The induction festivities will follow the dinner. Gov. Phil Scott has been invited to help present the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame granite plaques.
Tickets are available at $75 each — with no increase from previous dinners. The best way to buy tickets is to log on to the hall’s official website at vermontsportshall.com or email the hall at vermontsportshall@gmail.com
When ordering tickets, please include the email address and telephone number of one person to contact as well each name for individuals attending the banquet. If you are attending in support of one inductee, please also note their name. Efforts will be made to provide seats as close as possible to their table. Please email this information to vermontsportshall@gmail.com.
Tickets are also available by mail. Please write a check payable to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame. Mail the check to: Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, Delta Marriott Burlington, 1117 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403.
If ordering by mail, please also email vermontsportshall@gmail.com with your name and above information.
All tickets — a credential style with lanyard — will be available at the door the night of the banquet. All tickets must be ordered by April 20, 2022. Please email vermontsportshall@gmail.com with any questions.
The inductees, which were announced earlier this year, are Jayne Barber of Bellows Falls (basketball, coach/athlete); Taylor Coppenrath of West Barnet (basketball); Stan Dunklee of Brattleboro (Nordic skiing); Cathy Inglese of the University of Vermont (basketball coach); William ‘Bill’ O’Neil of Essex (multi-sport coach); Erin Sullivan Lane of Jericho (distance running); and Tim Thomas of UVM (ice hockey). Award-winning sports writer and editor Ted Ryan of Shelburne is the 2022 David Hakins Inductee for excellence in promotion/coverage of sports and athletics throughout the state. Ryan, like the late Hakins, was a founding member of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Another dozen inductees from the 2021 Hall of Fame class, who had a virtual ceremony last year due to COVID, also will be honored.
A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the hall’s designated charity. More than $21,000 has been raised for PCAV through past Hall of Fame banquets.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.