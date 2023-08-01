WEST RUTLAND — When you are a softball pitcher and your team presents you with six runs in the first before you even go to the circle, there is a tried and true formula — throw strikes and do not beat yourself.
Ticonderoga pitcher Myleigh Drinkwine followed the formula to perfection. She did not walk a batter, giving Slate Valley no window for a comeback as Ticonderoga advanced in the Tri-County Middle League playoffs on Tuesday evening.
The 8-2 loss ended Slate Valley's season with a 6-4 record but SV coach Garrett Combs was philosophical following the game.
"I don't look at it as the end of this season but the beginning of next season," Combs said.
Drinkwine said staying in the strike zone is more of a mental component of the game.
"You can't let everything get into your head. You have got to stay calm," Drinkwine said.
Drinkwine said having that six-run cushion before delivering the first pitch was a big deal.
"It gives you a lot of confidence and you need that," she said.
Ticonderoga's six-run top of the first was far from artistic. They only had three hits but Tori Raymond struggled with her control in that frame — two hit batsman and a walk. There were also two errors that helped keep the merry-go-round going.
Sophie Johndrow, Drinkwine and Addison Hurlburt made the mistakes hurt with their base hits.
Raymond settled in nicely and pitched four scoreless innings before Ticonderoga added runs in the sixth and seventh.
Drinkwine was as productive with her bat as she was with her arm. She went 3-for-3 including a double in the seventh when she scored.
Slate Valley's only semblance of offense came in the sixth when they scored both of their runs. Kiana Bushee got that inning started with a sharp single to left and Alivia Morris drove her home with a triple to deep center field. Morris scored on an error when an infielder was unable to handle Rhi Lubaszewski's hard ground ball.
Lubaszewski was 2-for-3.
Morris and Lubaszewski are the only two players on the team not eligible (age wise) to play next season but they have been the heart of the offense batting 3-4 in the order.
Combs was elated with the Slaters' defense. Morris gunned down a runner attempting to steal second and Madison Baker was again terrific at third base.
Slate Valley managed only five hits off Drinkwine during her complete-game effort — two by Lubaszewski, one by Morris, one by Bushee and the other by Olivia Outslay.
Heading into the third inning, Combs said to his players, "Keep your heads in the game or we're done."
His SV players kept their poise played Ticonderoga even after that nightmarish first inning but Drinkwine was not willing to open the window for the Vermonters.
"That one bad inning has been our Achilles heel all season," Combs said.
Fort Ann 3, WR 1
FORT ANN, N.Y. — Like Slate Valley, West Rutland's Outlaws and Outsiders were ousted from the TCML softball playoffs on Tuesday evening, but the No. 7 seed West Rutland club put up a fight against No. 2 Fort Ann before falling 3-1.
Kennah Wright-Chapman led Westside at the plate with two hits.
Olivia Graham was stellar in the circle for West Rutland going the distance. She had nine strikeouts and two walks.
"We played great defense," West Rutland coach Chrysty Palmer said.
West Rutland finishes with a record of 3-6.
"I don't think our record reflects how good of a team we were," Palmer said.
West Rutland loses but one player next season, although an important one in catcher Samara Raiche.