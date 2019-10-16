NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River could be in for a long road trip when the Division III tournament begins next week. But it will be a much more optimistic voyage after Wednesday’s girls soccer season finale.
The 2-9-3 Minutemen celebrated Senior Day in good order, battling Springfield to a 1-1 double overtime deadlock.
Amelia Jones’ second-half marker equaled one by the 9-3-1 Cosmos’ Haley Streeter. Even having an apparent game-winning goal later called back, the Minutemen were upbeat in the post-game.
“The first part of the season we were playing well,” said coach Shawn Bendig, whose club has played up to higher divisions all year, “but now we’re playing as a team.”
It was the fourth straight overtime game at home for the Minutemen, who were 1-1-2 over that span. It also includes a tie with Fair Haven, like Springfield a D-II contender.
“Just that we’ve been able to play with teams like that and tie them, that bodes well for the playoffs,” Bendig said.
So does a Minuteman defense that was able to cut down every quick foray by the Cosmos, who sent their forward line charging to the goal with plenty of through balls. Mill River was able to force offsides frequently but when they didn’t, Jess Roberts, Lyla Tarbell, Kyla Sheehe and Suzie Petrossi, as well as Rosalie Phillips and Allison Nemeth, were able to run down the Cosmos or turn the threats aside.
“None of these girls had ever played a flat four (defense) before I got here,” said Bendig, the first-year coach.
The Cosmos defense of Streeter, Maizy White, Ashley Chamberlain and Megan Greenwood was also equal to the task of turning aside a Mill River short passing game that looked sharp and skilled and produced plenty of visits to the penalty area.
“They played hard. Give them credit,” said Cosmos coach Ray Curren, whose team had not been producing as of late — three goals in the last three games. “They deserved a tie today.
“We played hard today. I don’t know if we played well.”
Goalies Megan Stagner of Springfield and Malori Carlson of Mill River were on their toes throughout the game, which ended in near total darkness. Stagner had seven saves and Carlson six.
Mill River had seven corners to Springfield’s three.
The game was well-played from start to finish with plenty of energy on both sides.
Mill River had the better of play in the first half with a 5-3 shots advantage but the Cosmos evened things up a bit after the break.
They also broke through first at 44:33 when Mycah White put a corner kick in play. Streeter was first to the ball in the penalty area and when the Minuteman defense, for once, was a bit slow to react, she poked it in.
Mill River charged right back with Jones and Hannah Anderson creating threats. Then Jones hit a long ball from near the end line that bounded around the penalty area and somehow found its way past the keeper at the far post at 50:28.
Mill River thought it had seized the lead with 5:37 left but Nemeth’s booming indirect kick from 35 yards — however impressive a shot over the keeper’s hands — was waved off after it went into the goal untouched.
Stagner prevented a goal with a leaping save in the first half on a Nemeth shot. Nemeth, playing with the wind at her back in the first half, also created several opportunities with long, booming kicks downfield.
Springfield has one last chance to iron out its scoring lull on the field; the Cosmos will host Otter Valley on Saturday. They were ranked sixth in D-II coming into Wednesday’s play.
Mill River entered the game as the 14th seed in D-III and before the match Bendig was pondering visits to faraway locales like Enosburg, Peoples or Stowe.
But their first-round opponent won’t matter much; that the Minutemen are playing well does.
