SPRINGFIELD — It was not as much fun for the Springfield softball team this time.
Ten years to the day of the Cosmos beating Middlebury on the way to a state softball championship, Middlebury rode the 13-strikeout performance of Olivia Audet to a 15-2 victory Saturday on the same field the Cosmos celebrated on a decade ago.
Audet struck out the first two batters she faced and kept up that pace through all seven innings.
"I have had more strikeouts but this is about my average," Audet said matter of factly.
This lands the Tigers into the semifinals against No. 1 Lyndon, a team with its own strikeout pitcher in Kelleigh Simpson.
"We played summer ball together. It should be good," Audet said.
"She has struck out 17 twice, 16, 15, 14. She's a good pitcher and good pitching stops good hitting," Middlebury coach Rob Cameron said of Audet.
The Tigers staked Audet to an early lead with three runs in the first on only one hit.
Izzy Belisle hit two batters and Audet had an RBI single up the middle. There was also a costly error in the frame.
"It was a messy first inning," Springfield coach Andy Bladyka said.
The Cosmos never recovered. Audet picked up another RBI in the third when her ground out scored Riley Farrell.
Audet was as prolific with her bat as with her arm. She had a single, a double and three RBIs.
The Tigers tacked on three more in the fifth, the big hit a two-run single by Patience Hanley.
Taylor Betourney had an RBI single in the sixth but it was in the top of the seventh when the Tigers put the game away by exploding for seven runs on seven hits.
Middlebury had four consecutive hits in the inning including back-to-back RBI doubles by Betourney and Audet.
Springfield's bats came to life in the sixth when they scored both of their runs with three straight hits. Haley Streeter and Maddie Clark set the table with singles and Ari Cioffi cleared it with a hard single to right-center.
That made it 8-2 with a runner aboard and no outs so the Cosmos still had a pulse.
Center fielder Lily Russell changed all that.
Tori Otis hit a long fly ball that had the look of an extra-base hit that would score Cioffi, cutting the lead to 8-3.
But Russell, who had been inserted into the game because of an injury to starting center fielder Olivia McCray, caught the ball on the dead run going away from the plate.
"I didn't think that I would catch it at first but as I got closer, I thought I had a chance," Russell said.
Much of the ball was showing in the web of Russell's glove. The Cosmos had come that close to getting back into the game.
"When my teammates make plays like that, it helps me pitch better," Audet said.
"We did not bring our 'A' game but give credit to Middlebury. They were the better team," Bladyka said.
Belisle rang up 10 strikeouts but surrendered 13 hits.
The 2-3-4-5 part of the Middlebury order was on fire, accounting for nine hits. Betourney had three hits and Riley Farrell, Audet and CC Rubright two apiece.
Streeter led the Cosmos' five-hit attack with a triple and a single.
No. 5 Middlebury will take an 11-6 record to Lyndon.
The No. 4 Cosmos end the season at 9-5.
NOTES: When the Cosmos beat Middlebury and won the state title in 2011, Bladyka did it with a pitching rotation that probably has never been implemented. He used a different freshman pitcher in the quarterfinals, semifinals and state championship game. Those pitchers were Andrea Allen, Sarah Locke and Heather Sanborn. ... Middlebury is chasing its second state crown. The Tigers defeated Mount Abraham 16-7 in the 1992 Division II state championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.