POULTNEY — Levi Allen has blossomed into a highlight-reel-type receiver. That was plain to see in Poultney’s 27-20 loss to Middlebury in Wednesday’s 7-on-7 football game at Dean Houghton Memorial Field.
But, man, does the 1,000-yard-a-season tailback miss running the football in this year’s pass-only game.
“I can’t explain how much I miss running the ball,” Allen said after the game.
This senior season, Allen will have to try his best to enjoy throwing and catching. He played two quarters at quarterback and the other two as a receiver against the Tigers.
It was a thrilling game that saw the outcome in doubt until the final seconds when Middlebury’s Flynn Whitlock intercepted Taite Capman’s pass to salt away the victory.
A slow start has been a theme of this season for the Blue Devils and it bit them again. The Tigers got out to a 20-0 lead on two touchdown passes by Ryan Thomas-Danyow and another by Zach Bean.
“We have got to do it right away, from the get-go. We have got to establish ourselves at the beginning,” Poultney coach Dave Capman told his players after the game.
Allen played the first quarter at quarterback and Thomas-Danyow got the nod for Middlebury. Both moved their clubs but the Poultney offense got bogged down whenever it looked ready to threaten.
Gabe Wescott made the big defensive play for the Blue Devils, intercepting Thomas-Danyow.
Thomas-Danyow hooked up with Gabe Cotel for a score with 43 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Tigers went to halftime with a 14-0 advantage as the result of Bean’s TD toss to Gabe Dunn.
Thomas-Danyow connected with Sam Warren for the score that pushed the lead to 20-0 in the third quarter, giving this game the earmarks of a blowout.
The Devils were having no part of it. The comeback began when Allen found big man Lane Gibbs in the end zone. Ryan Alt tacked on the point to slice the lead to 20-7.
Gibbs caught two other passes on the 70-yard scoring drive but Allen’s hot receiver was Alt. Alt had four receptions on the 10-play drive including one on a play that covered 33 yards.
Alt was a factor all day on both sides of the ball.
Thomas-Danyow and Warren connected for another score, putting the Tigers ahead 27-7 with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Devils. Taite Capman threw a pass toward the edge of the end zone and Allen made a play that you normally only see on Sundays in your living room. He snared the pass with fully extended arms, his body horizontal to the ground, somehow managing to keep his feet in-bounds.
That drew the Blue Devils within 27-13 with 6:06 to go in the game.
Taite Capman connected for another score with Grant Schreiber and Alt made the PAT, making the score 27-20 with 2:35 to play.
The Poultney defense, spearheaded by Jesse Coombs, got the ball back for Taite Capman, giving the junior QB one last gasp.
Coombs had one of his many pass break-ups on that series. He and Alt were a wrecking crew in the secondary.
The Devils (0-4) had the dream of their first 7-on-7 victory alive but Whitlock extinguished it with his interception.
Allen completed 10 of 19 passes for 142 yards and Capman hit 13 of his 26 targets for 127 yards. Both had their numbers diminished somewhat by dropped passes.
Thomas-Danyow was razor sharp in his two quarters, completing 23 of his 27 passes for 218 yards.
Middlebury coach Dennis Smith complimented Poultney coach Dave Capman for alternating quarterbacks, something he and Capman believe is part of this season’s 7-on-7 rules.
“This is the first team we have played that has used two quarterbacks,” Smith said.
“Four weeks into the season and we are starting to pick it up,” Allen said.
