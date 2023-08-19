MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Union High School football team limped out of the gate in 2022 but then put together a drive that got them all the way to the Division I state championship game.
Can they get back to Rutland's High's Alumni Field in November? If they do, the mode of transportation will be overland. The Tigers pass the ball sparingly. It's all about the run and that figures to stay the same even though a new head coach is calling the shots.
"We were one play away. For me to change too much too soon would be silly," coach Jed Malcolm said.
That means run, run, run and run some more.
Malcolm has not settled on the starting quarterback. The four-way scrimmage Friday involving Fair Haven, Otter Valley and CVU could shed some light on that.
Senior Jacob Kemp has varsity experience under center. He started from the third week of the season last year.
The other one in the mix is junior Luke Nuceder.
They bring different qualities to the position.
"Jacob is better as a ball carrier," Malcolm said.
He can get the tough yards required to keep possession in the Tigers' chew-up-the clock attack.
"Luke is faster and throws the ball really well," Malcolm said.
While running will be the staple of the offense, the Tigers will throw enough to keep defenses honest.
"We will throw it a little more," Malcolm said.
Other members of the senior class include Jackson Gillett, running back/defensive back; Aiden LaDuke, two-way tackle; Brady McDonough, split end/safety; Gavin McNulty, fullback/linebacker; Dylan Odell, center/defensive tackle; Carter Paquette, defensive end/tight end; Jeremiah Tellier, two-way tackle; Warren Cole, running back/linebacker and Tim Whitney, guard/defensive tackle.
Rounding out the varsity roster are Joe Bergevin, Beck Besser-Jones, Angus Blackwell,Tanner Burns, Avery Carl, Jordan Couture, Grey Dennison, George Devlin, Tassilo Luksch, Logan McNulty, Morter Tucker. Heath Odell, Kameron Raymond, Cooke Riney, Alex Sperry and Kyle Stearns.
The Tigers were literally one play away, as Malcolm said, last year from the championship. They were trailing by five points with 2.5 seconds remaining but CVU got the stop on the final play to preserve a 24-19 victory.
The Tigers have been holding practices across town at Middlebury College's Alumni Stadium.
The recent flooding made the Tigers' practice field near the creek unplayable.
"We are lucky to have a facility like this," assistant coach John Nuceder said as the Tigers held a practice on campus.
The Tigers were practicing goal-line defense on Saturday morning.
"Keep your hands up. Any tip we can get down here is huge," Malcolm said to his interior defensive line and the edge rushers.
"We have to react as athletes down here. We can't be robots," coach Nuceder said.
Defense is important at Middlebury because Malcolm knows the Tigers can't be having to outgun people in a high-scoring affairs.
"We are a small school in the big division," he said. "We have to eat up the clock. We can't be getting in a shootout to win games.
"We have a lot of experience in our juniors and seniors."
Much of that experience is in the linebacker corps and the secondary.
Malcolm is well-versed in the tradition of Tiger football. He played on the 1995 state championship MUHS team that defeated Hartford 14-13 in the title game.
The opener is on the road against Brattleboro on Sept. 1 under the lights of Natowich Field.
"We have not played them in about 10 years," Malcolm said. "It can be a challenge when you don't have a lot of tape on a team."
NOTES: There are some familiar names on the roster at the tight end position. Sutton Rubright and Cooke Riney are brothers of two MUHS tight ends who are now playing that position in college, Penn Riney at Johns Hopkins and Bode Rubright at Lake Forest. ... The Tigers' last state crown came in 2014 when they defeated St. Johnsbury 28-7. ... The Tigers' home opener will be on Sept. 8 against Burr and Burton Academy. ... Malcolm was a member of the staff the previous 15 seasons. ... The Tigers' home game in Week 3 against Rutland will be a Thursday night contest.