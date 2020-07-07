BARRE — Thunder Road puts the famed Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers in the limelight Thursday at 7 p.m. The opener of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series pits the division’s best for 75 laps as they start the special three-race series.
More than 30 cars will attempt qualify for the main event, including stars such as defending track and Triple Crown Champion Jason Woodard, current point leader Jaden Perry, inaugural Triple Crown Champion Mike Martin and 2019 Thunder Road Most Improved Driver Jason Pelkey.
The door-to-door battles in the Flying Tigers have already produced some of the best races of 2020. With the stakes even higher on Thursday, the intensity will surely ratchet up in the series that’s popular among both drivers and fans.
“I love it,” said Barre’s Cameron Ouellette. “The 75-lap series is awesome. It adds a different thing for other drivers to come from different tracks. With the series, they don’t have to run a full season to run for points here. They can just come for the series, and it gives them something else to run for and adds more cars to the track. It’s great for Thunder Road.”
For nearly 40 consecutive years, the Flying Tigers have competed at a high level. Most of the season, they are one of the top support divisions in North America with big car counts and deeply talented fields. But since 2017, the Myers Container Service Triple Crown has put them center-stage three times a year.
The event also will help sort out the early rounds of the season-long championship. Going into Thursday, Hardwick’s Perry leads a tight battle with the top eight drivers separated by just 17 points. Veterans such as Waterbury Center’s Woodard, Craftsbury’s Martin, Colchester’s Sam Caron, and Milton’s Robert Gordon have the upper hand after three events.
The younger generation is knocking on the door in the form of Pelkey, Brandon Lanphear and Cooper Bouchard. Ouellette has been strong as well, siting third in his return to racing following a kidney transplant in 2019.
Alternatively, other racers are trying to get their season back on track. Several top-10 point drivers from 2019, including Tyler Austin, Kelsea Woodard, and Colin Cornell have struggled to start 2020.
A full card of action is also scheduled for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Allen Lumber Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Another exciting “King of the Road” fight is shaping up in the Late Models. Opening night winner Marcel J. Gravel holds a one-point lead over perennial title contender Trampas Demers of Shelburne. Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien, the 2017 track champion, isn’t far behind.
It may not be long, though, before they have Milton’s Scott Dragon and Barre’s Jason Corliss breathing down their necks. The last two “Kings of the Road” both suffered early setbacks but bounced back with a 1-2 finish at the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular.
In the Street Stocks, E. Thetford’s Brandon Gray has been the man to beat early. The veteran has a perfect record of podium finishes that includes a win last Thursday. He is currently being chased by two former champions in Wolcott’s Jamie Davis and Barre’s Jeffery Martin. Pittsfield’s Juan “Paco” Marshall and Derby’s Tim Hunt, a pair of third-year racers, complete the top-5.
A new winner is guaranteed in the Road Warriors after the track invoked the “Claim Rule” on Berlin’s Chris Davis following his third straight victory last week. The door is now open for E. Corinth’s Brian Putney, Williamstown’s Sean McCarthy, Williston’s Justin Prescott, and others who have trying to knock it down.
Limited fan attendance is permitted and fans can go to www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl for advance ticket sales. Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6 to 12. For those who can’t make it to the track, a $15 pay-per-view broadcast will also be available on the Northeast Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.