BRANDON — Some quarterbacks and receivers just have a telepathic connection. Like Montana and Rice or Ryan and Warfield. But you didn’t need a history lesson on QB-receiver combos if you were at Otter Valley’s Markowski Field on Tuesday. Middlebury’s Ryan Thomas-Danyow and Gabe Cotell provided a classic case in the here-and-now in the Tigers’ 31-21 victory over Otter Valley.
Thomas-Danyow completed 26 of his 33 passes for 313 yards. Ten of those completions, two for touchdowns, went to Cotell.
“He throws a beautiful ball. He hasn’t thrown me a bad pass yet,” Cotell said of Thomas-Danyow.
Cotell loves playing receiver, the only position the senior has known.
“I love practicing running routes. I just love it,” he said.
OV senior Alex Polli had a titanic second quarter for the Otters when he completed 17 of his 22 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. His TD strikes in that quarter drew the Otters even at 14-14 after the Tigers took a 14-0 lead.
Polli’s first touchdown pass covered 26 yards and 12 yards and Brady Diaz was at the end of both of them.
The Tigers took their 14-0 advantage with TD throws of 16 and 18 yards, both hauled in by Cotell.
OV’s Chance Passmore and Middlebury’s Brian Whitley both made their PATs and the score was 14-14 at halftime.
The Tigers took the lead in the third quarter when Thomas-Danyow hooked up with Sam Warren for a 2-yard touchdown toss that was set up with a 35-yard completion to Cotell.
The Otters answered with Luca Polli at the controls. He hooked up with Isaac Derepentigny for the touchdown with 3:37 left in the third quarter and Passmore’s kick knotted the score at 21.
Luca, a freshman who comes in a much smaller package than his big brother, gave Otter fans a preview of things to come and OV head coach Kipp Denis believes they are very good things.
“He is smart. He knows football. He lives and breathes football,” Denis said of Luca. “We only had three days to get him ready. I think he did pretty well.”
The freshman started the game and came out with poise beyond his class standing, completing six of his first nine passes.
The Tigers took a 28-21 lead when Thomas-Danyow connected with Colin Bradford for a short TD toss.
Middlebury put the game out of reach when Nikolai Luksch kicked a 30-yard field goal with just 1:17 remaining.
Zach Bean, Middlebury’s quarterback for the second and fourth quarters of this 7-on-7, pass-only game, intercepted a pass on Otter Valley’s last possession.
Otter Valley freshman Noah Drew played well in the secondary and had an interception.
Aidan Blier, Dylan Gaboriault and Derek Ryamond also had some big catches for the Otters.
“Raymond is just a sophomore and he played very well,” Denis said.
Middlebury hikes its record to 5-1. The Otters fall to 2-4.
“We were right there with Burr and Burton (a 35-27 loss.) We have played everyone tough expect Mount Anthony,” Denis said.
Otter Valley has a striking new entryway on its building, the result of a summer of construction. Denis is hopeful this 7-on-7 season, with so many young players like his freshman quarterback taking big steps, will be an entryway to successful tackle football in 2021.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
