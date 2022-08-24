MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury offense, in this day of air-filled attacks, might be called vanilla by some.
That won't hurt the feelings of coach Dennis Smith and his junior quarterback Jackson Gillett. They love the flavor.
The Tigers will do what they traditionally do — move the chains with a ground game that they take great pride in.
Smith said he is about 85% set with his starting lineup but there are still some opportunities for players to win positions.
Kyle Stearns is only a sophomore but has his opportunity at center. He was called up from the JV squad during preseason and impressed the staff with his knowledge of the plays.
Gillett became the quarterback three quarters of the way through last season and is an athlete who can be a big piece of the run game.
He also boasts a strong arm when the situation calls for one of the Tigers' infrequent passes.
Gillett is still assimilating into tackle football. He played padded flag football in middle school and his varsity initiation was the 7-on-7 pass only game that was part of COVID protocol in 2020.
"Last year, he had to pick up the offense," Smith said.
"He is tough and he wants the ball in his hand. He just adds a whole different dimension to the offense."
That should make him a weapon in the Wishbone attack along with fullback Cam Stone, a big back who will be running downhill.
"Cam is 250 pounds and one of the fastest guys on the team," Smith said.
Cole Schnoor, Gavin McNulty and Charlie Stone, Cam's twin brother, will be halfbacks.
The tackles are Joe Bergevin and Kagen Besser-Jones and lining up as tight ends will be Penn Riney and Angus Blackwell. Tim Whitney will be a guard.
"Nothing fancy," Smith said of his offense. "I am pretty confident that this group can do what Middlebury football does."
Smith said that Gillett at one point told him that he would rather be a running back than a quarterback. Smith's answer: In the Middlebury offense the quarterback is a running back.
On defense, Matt Brown will be the nose guard with Cam Stone and Besser-Jones the tackles.
McNulty and Aiden Laduke will be linebackers and Schnoor and Avery Carl the defensive ends.
Gillett and George Devlin will be safeties Tucker Moreter and Jacob Kemp are corners.
The turnout was robust with 64 answering the call.
"We have had good numbers. Twenty-two freshmen came out," Smith said.
The captains are Riney, Schnoor and Sawyer Cadoret.
Rounding out the squad (grades 10-12) are Luke Nuceder, Brady McDonough, Cole Ashlin, Luksch Tassilo, Alex Sperry, Makayla Swan, Cole Warren, Heath Odell. Layne Chant, Jeremiah Tellier, Jeremiah Tinker, Wyatt Stearns, Berkley McDermont, Kaleb Huestis, Dylan Odell and Nick Sheldrick.
The Tigers will travel to Colchester on Friday for a scrimmage that will also include Rice.
The Tigers open the season at home on Sept. 2 against CVU. They travel to St. Johnsbury the next week and then Tiger fans will have three straight games at home against BFA-St. Albans, Rutland and Essex.
Division I is down to nine teams so Smith believes since most D-I teams have a divisional contest every week, who remains the healthiest could play a big role.
"I feel a lot better feeling this year than I did going into last year," Smith said.
NOTES: Middlebury is a football town and one place where high school football games are still broadcast live on the radio. WVTK (92.1-FM) will carry every game with the pregame show airing at 6:30 p.m. for 7 p.m. games. ... The day after Middlebury opens against CVU, MUHS graduate Bode Rubright will make his collegiate debut for Lake Forest when the Foresters host Wisconsin Lutheran. Rubright is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound tight end. ... MUHS football is big on traditions and one of them has Tiger paws with the players' numbers repainted each year on the asphalt surface from the locker room out to the football field.
