Remember when Levins Lot in Rutland was teeming with kids — kids playing baseball dawn to dusk.
It was the same in every town. You played pickup games and went home only be scolded for gulping your milk down too fast because you could not wait to get back out there to your game. Hey, the daylight wasn’t going to last forever.
Every field had some action. Nobody was wearing a uniform. There were no adults (coaches) and we used those potato sacks for bases.
That’s all we did.
All of that improvised baseball stopped at some point. If there wasn’t an organized practice called by a coach, the fields were likely empty.
I am not sure when it all died. It was well after the music died on Feb. 3, 1959, when the plane crashed killing rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper.
What will those fields look like in the coming weeks with schools closed? High school coaches will not be allowed to hold spring practices, but will the players do their own version of “open gym” outside for spring sports?
Will high school kids be fine tuning their swing, perfecting their arm angle, taking ground balls with teammates all on their own?
I don’t know. I think it would be permissible. You aren’t likely to get anywhere 10 on a team together at the same time so everything would be within the parameters of social distancing. I think.
But I should be careful. Things are changing so quickly.
Maybe White’s Field, Rotary Park and the Meadow Street complex in Rutland will actually have some kids on it getting ready for the tentative date of April 6 for spring sports practices, doing this on all their own.
With Green Mountain’s Rex Hill now at Vermont Academy, Green Mountain baseball coach Matt McCarthy said he will try to develop pitchers to fill the production that Hill would have given the Chieftains on the mound. McCarthy said they will try to fill the void “by committee.”
Might those pitchers aspiring to fill Hill’s shoes head to the mound at GMUHS’s Paul Adams Field to get a head start. All on their own.
It could look something like the old days.
But who knows? These aren’t the old days and they aren’t even last month’s days. It is a strange new time and unlike anything we have ever encountered.
What will high school athletes be doing with their time?
I am a voracious reader. Others might pick up that habit in the coming weeks.
Here is a recommendation: “The Back Roads to March: The Unsung, Unheralded, Unknown Heroes of a College Basketball Season.”
John Feinstein’s latest book is a tremendous read. It is about the Winthrops, George Masons, Virginia Commonwealths and UMBCs of the college hoop world.
And, yes, the University of Vermont. You will find plenty about John Becker, Mike Lonergan and Tom Brennan in the book.
