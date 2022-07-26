Allowing a team into the Vermont American Legion State Baseball Tournament with a 3-15 record simply because they are the host team is ridiculous.
But don’t blame Commissioner Scott Stevens or anyone else in Vermont. This is a national rule and the way it is in every state.
Lakes Region, to its credit, offered to decline the berth but, by the national rule, they are not allowed to do so.
The rule is obviously so that the host team will have more of a presence in operating the tournament. It is also a reward for the host post for taking on the responsibility of operating the event.
But you could argue the other side — the host team could do an even better job of running the tourney if the post did not have its own team in the field.
But the real issue is a 3-15 team taking the place of a White River Post 84 club that had a season that should have earned them a spot in the tournament field.
Brattleboro Post 5 coach Eric Libardoni had a solution worth considering: Allow the host team the option of accepting or declining. Why have them in the field if they do not wish to be there.
Another possibility: Have a minimum requirement for the host team: It must have a .500 record or better.
Last year the team left out in the cold due to this situation was Bellows Falls Post 37.
Nothing against White River, but thankfully Post 37 did not get bit by this rule again.
During past seasons, the host team normally had a good enough record so that it would have qualified for the tournament on the strength of that record.
But the last two years, Rutland and Lakes Region made the tourney only by being the host team.
I don’t know how often this occurs in other states but it is time for Vermont and other states to put the pressure on the national organization to amend this silly rule.
The Lakes Region team has a great chance make the best of its situation by showing some character, playing over its head and scrambling the field by pulling off some upsets.
SUPER SUNDAYYou can dub Sunday as Super Sunday at Castleton University. Not only will the American Legion state champion be crowned on campus that day, but the Vermont and New Hampshire football players will be reporting to camp.
They will be preparing for the annual high school all-star football game to be played on Aug. 6 at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
New Hampshire coach Chris Childs (Lebanon) has had to replace 15 players so far for a variety of reasons.
One of those players he had to replace is his own quarterback from Lebanon, Jack Stone.
Stone also was a safety and a punter but he is unable to play because he must report to the University of New Hampshire’s football camp that week. Stone was offered a partial scholarship by the Wildcats.
Stone is going into UNH’s camp as a 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety.
The Wildcats open the season on a Thursday night, Sept. 1 at home against Monmouth University.
The last time that Childs coached the New Hampshire team in the Maple Sugar Bowl was in 2011 when Salem’s Max Jacques ran wild in New Hampshire’s 45-21 victory.
Jacques amassed a Maple Sugar Bowl record 248 yards rushing that day before going on to a productive career at Marist.
CAMP GUESTWCAX news anchor Ike Bendavid addressed players at the All-Star Football Camp last week at South Burlington High School. Bendavid spoke to the campers about what football meant to him and his career path.
Bendavid played the game at Mount Anthony Union and Castleton University.
CU’S QB SWEEPSTAKESWesley Cournoyer has joined the quarterback competition at Castleton University when the Spartans report on Aug. 11.
That gives coach Tony Volpone and his staff four quarterbacks to eyeball.
“He is a late commitment but a good one,” Volpone said of Cournoyer, a product of Burrillville High School in Rhode Island.
Volpone referred to Cournoyer as a dual type quarterback.
Last year’s starter Jack McCarthy does not return so the competition looks to be up for grabs.
Evan Smith has the most college experience. He played last year when McCarthy was unable to go and that included one full game against Keystone College when Smith threw three touchdown passes in a 41-0 victory.
“Evan did a good job in 2021 but I think the sample size is too small,” Volpone said. “He certainly showed that he is capable.”
The Spartans open the season on Sept. 3 at Plymouth State with the home opener on Sept. 10 against Fitchburg State.
