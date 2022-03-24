When Jordan Tolar found out that he would be the new head football coach at Otter Valley, he dialed up his old high school coach Jim McLaughlin, one of only two coaches in Vermont high school football with more than 200 victories.
What transpired was a long conversation, much of it a dissertation on the Wing T offense.
“We ended up talking for about five hours. He is a mastermind of the Wing T,” Tolar said.
That doesn’t mean that Tolar is going to embrace the tenets of the Wing T to the point where he installs it for the Otters.
“We don’t know what we’ll run yet. It has to fit the personnel,” Tolar said.
But he pointed out that even without operating out of the Wing T, many of its aspects as taught by McLaughlin are applicable to other offenses. Aspects of it like the steps and timing that he learned from coach Mac are invaluable with any offense.
“I have been really fortunate to have been around some great coaches,” Tolar said.
They include McLaughlin, Marc Klatt, his head coach at Castleton University for one year, along with Tony Volpone the remainder of his time at CU, Castleton offensive coordinator Kevin Trigonis and his coaches at McNeese State in Louisiana when he was playing at the FCS level.
“They were coaches who stuck to their values and beliefs. They were coaches who respected you, loved you and understood how to get the best out of their athletes,” Tolar said.
One of his line coaches at Castleton was Phil Hall. Tolar and Hall will face off on the second week of the season when Otter Valley meets Mill River. Hall was recently named the Minutemen’s head coach.
Tolar’s only varsity head coaching experience is in basketball where he took West Rutland from a 1-20 team to a team that, in a few years, lost by a single point to Proctor in the state championship game.
That experience also gave him a foundation for this job.
“I definitely took a lot away from that,” Tolar said. “You have to be willing to get up every day and grind. You can’t be discouraged.”
He and his staff will be trying to sort out the nuances of where they want to go on both sides of the ball, but one thing Tolar is certain of, the Otters will play hard.
“We are going to get after you in all three phases of the game for the full 48 minutes,” he said.
The push for the players in the weight room began in earnest in January but Tolar is aware that high school is a great time for kids to play multiple sports.
“We want two and three-sport athletes,” he said.
“This summer we will gear it up more.”
He said he will try to get the Otters involved in the 7-on-7 passing tournament hosted by Burr and Burton. He has some players interested in attending the Southern Vermont Football Camp, a week-long camp at Rutland’s Alumni Field in July.
Tolar’s debut will come on Sept. 3 when the Otters travel up Route 7 to meet Rice, another team with a new coach. Chad Cioffi, the Missisquoi coach last season, has taken over at Rice as the Green Knights make the move from Division II to Division III.
The home opener is Sept. 17 against Springfield at Markowski Field, a place that Tolar loves.
“It has an amphitheater feel. It is a great place to play. We have got great support from the community. They come out on Saturday no matter what the weather,” Tolar said.
He can’t wait for the season and believes the OV football program is pretty healthy now.
“We have got 35 to 40 players. A lot of the freshmen last year were impact players already,” Tolar said.
He has been the offensive coordinator for four seasons so he has a good feel for the personnel.
One aspect that Tolar especially loves about football is the preparation. He relishes the concept that you prepare six days a week for one game of 48 minutes.
Much of his approach to preparation, he said, will come from what he experienced at Woodstock under McLaughlin.
“I think he will be an excellent coach,” McLaughlin said. “He has got a great background in football and he is very personable. He is going to relate well to the kids.
“The players are really going to look up to him. They will look up to him because of his football background but they will mainly gravitate to him because of the kind of person that he is.”
Tolar transferred to Castleton when his major was dropped at McNeese.
“That was a great gain for Castleton and they obviously thought so because they elected him captain,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin, retired with 211 victories and Woodstock’s field named for him, will be watching the Otter Valley football program with interest.
“I am excited. I can’t wait.” Tolar said.
When the ball goes in the air at Rice Memorial’s Landers Field on Sept. 3, the wait is over.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.