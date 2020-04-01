I don’t consider myself a pack rat. Yet, I still have a note from Tony Adams that he sent me 30 years ago.
Tony was an icon. He spent decades in our living rooms, first in black and white and later in color. He was one heck of a dinner guest.
His sportscast on WCAX-TV was long and it was don’t-miss fare. There was no ESPN yet. He was it and we hung on every word.
He did the radio broadcast for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star senior high school football game between Vermont and New Hampshire for 49 straight years. That broadcast began in 1955, the second year the game had been played.
He was once doing an interview with Greg Landry, a Nashua High graduate who starred as a quarterback with the NFL’s Detroit Lions and the USFL’s Chicago Blitz. During the interview, Adams mentioned he didn’t recall Landry standing out in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Landry told Adams there was a good reason for that. Landry never played in the game. Nashua coach Buzz Harvey, upset with some previous Shrine player selections, had a grudge against the Shrine and did not want Landry or any of his players in the game that season.
Adams had New Hampshire roots and in the early years he admitted to being conflicted as to who he wanted to win the game.
That soon changed as he developed a deep love for Vermont sports and he said the most disappointed he was after a Maple Sugar Bowl was in 1987 when Vermont lost 20-17 with Fall Mountain’s Scott Hunter catching a pass for the victory in the end zone in the waning seconds.
His love for Vermont sports came through night after night.
His signature sign-off of “good night, good sports” is still recalled fondly by his audience, but to many high school athletes the memory that burns the brightest was their trip to Burlington to be interviewed by Adams on the show after winning a championship.
That is what they first thought of on Tuesday when they heard of Adams’ death at age 95.
Kevin Austin and Mark Candon man the investment firm of Moors & Cabot on Center Street in Rutland. Conveniently, their desks are in adjoining rooms just over 10 feet apart, fulfilling today’s social distancing requirement.
Both had been guests of Adams in the studio for winning championships — Candon at Proctor High School and Austin at Proctor and at the University of Vermont.
It was Austin’s senior year in 1970 and he was on the UVM team that won the Yankee Conference title in soccer.
“He was very personable. I was impressed,” Austin recalled on Wednesday. “I was not in awe of him but it was really neat meeting him. We had watched him every night on TV. It was just great to meet the guy.”
I went to the WCAX studio in 1990 to do a story on Adams after he received the honor of being named the grand marshal for that year’s Maple Sugar Bowl. The honor was well deserved. He had done the Shrine broadcast all those years, never taking a penny, not even expenses.
He sent me a note telling me how happy he was with the story.
I still have that note today. Why? Because he was Tony Adams.
