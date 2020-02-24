It’s playoff time and our top 10 in the Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus boys basketball power rankings are already in tournament mode. They were a combined 13-1 in the final week. The “1” was Rice rallying to win at South Burlington.
Our final top 10
1. Rice 18-2; 2 (tie). South Burlington 14-6 and Mount Mansfield 13-7; 4. St. Johnsbury 15-5; 5. CVU 16-4; 6. Fair Haven 19-1; 7. Brattleboro 13-7; 8. U-32 18-2; 9. Montpelier 17-3; 10. Mill River 15-5.
Projected Division I finalists: Mount Mansfield and St. Johnsbury, and quite likely an all-northern Final Four. Top-seeded Rice was involved in a lot of close games in the second half of the year and that {span}looks to catch up with the Green Knights in the playoffs.
Top five, Division II
1. Fair Haven 19-1; 2. U-32 18-2; 3. Montpelier 17-3; 4. Mill River 15-5; 5. North Country 16-4.
It won’t be easy for top-seeded Fair Haven in one of the state’s most competitive tournaments. Fair Haven and Montpelier are the projected finalists, with Montpelier finally beating U-32 in those teams’ third close game this season in the semis.
Top five, Division III
1. Hazen 16-4; 2. Randolph 13-7; 3. Bellows Falls 13-7; 4. Enosburg 10-10; 5. Peoples 11-9.
Projected finalists: Hazen and Peoples. Peoples just beat the top seed in the season finale so this looks like a grudge match. Peoples pulls off a win at Bellows Falls in the quarters to make its way to Barre.
Top five, Division IV
1. Proctor 18-2; 2. Twin Valley 18-2; 3. Danville 15-5; 4. Rivendell 18-8; 5. Poultney 13-7.
Projected finalists: Proctor and Danville. The best team, Proctor, against the team with the best player, Danville’s Ian Steele.
Danville won a three-point game when they met the Phantoms in Proctor so this looks like a classic in the making.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
