The Bangles belted out the lyrics to “Manic Monday” and the Mamas and Papas sang “Monday, Monday” but somebody should be singing about Tuesday after that evening produced shockers in girls basketball.
If you picked the Proctor and West Rutland girls teams to both lose on that evening, get in your car and head down I-91. You should be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
There’s a better chance you might have picked Otter Valley to topple Springfield, but even after the Otters beat the Cosmos in Brandon, most had to be thinking Springfield would avenge that defeat.
But the Otters are working on a special end to their season. They have won three in a row and have looked impressive in doing so.
All of these unexpected twists give this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings a little different look.
We knew Mid-Vermont was a good team and far better than the one that got drubbed in Proctor. Yet, who could have possibly thought the Eagles would avenge that 66-32 loss in Tuesday’s game played at Sharon Academy.
“In Division IV the competition is such that we only get to play a game against a team like Proctor or a West Rutlland a few times,” Mid-Vermont coach Chris Goodwin said.
“The first time that we played Proctor we just weren’t ready for that. It was an eye-opener. We said, ‘Oh, this is what it is.’
“I think that first game helped us to get ready for this one.”
The Phantoms were playing without senior starter Lyndsey Elms who landed wrong in practice on Sunday and was in a boot.
“We hope to have her back for the first playoff game,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
“I was impressed with Mid-Vermont’s team defense. We didn’t shoot very well but that was because of them. They really made it tough for us to get a good shot.
“I knew they were a lot better than what they showed in Proctor. The Goodwin sisters (Sydney and Hayley) are smart players. I was impressed.”
There was a real dilemma in Division III. That was whether to rank 8-11 Otter Valley ahead of very good teams with far better records like Oxbow and White River Valley.
The decision was that the Otters are one of the top five teams in the division now and winning impressively against teams like Hartford and Springfield in the late going is OV’s trump card.
If there ever were a case for a tie it would be for that No. 5 spot in the D-III rankings but by definition of power rankings, there can be no ties.
That does not mean teams like Bellows Falls and WRV aren’t contenders in the D-III tournament. That division could give us a wild ride come playoff time.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 19-0 (1) The Redhawks thrashed Burlington 64-13 the last time out. Just another day at the office for Ute Otley and her crew.
2. Fair Haven 19-0 (3) Beating a very good Rutland team convincingly without Courtney Brewster in the lineup speaks volumes about the Slaters.
3. Essex 16-3 (2) The Hornets are coming off a 30-point win over a decent Spaulding team.
4. St. Johnsbury 12-7 (5) The Hiltoppers followed up a close loss to Essex with a double-digit victory over a good BFA-St. Albans team.
5. Windsor 16-3 (4) It was disappointing the Yellow Jackets did not play Fair Haven tougher in their own building but they remain the pick in Division III.
6. Mount Mansfield 14-5 (7) The Cougars have played 11 games below their Division I level.
7. North Country 13-5 (UR) The Falcons have won six in a row and 10 of their last 11. Might they be Fair Haven’s biggest obstacle?
8. BFA-St. Albans 11-7 (10) The Comets have won three in a row after a one-point loss to Mount Abraham.
9. Rutland 12-7 (6) the loss to Fair Haven was disappointing but the Raiders are still a dangerous team in the Division I playoffs.
10. West Rutland 18-1 (9) Was that loss at Bellows Falls just a blip on the radar or a sign there is a chink in the armor?
Division II — 1. Fair Haven 19-0; 2. North Country 13-5; 3. Mount Abraham 14-5; 4. Harwood 15-3; 5. Burr and Burton 13-6.
Division III — 1. Windsor 16-3; 2. Lake Region 17-2; 3. Thetford 16-3; 4. Peoples 17-3; 5. Otter Valley 8-11.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 18-1; 2. Proctor 16-3; 3. Mid-Vermont Christian 14-6; 4. Blue Mountain 12-5; 5. Danville 11-8.
