Levi Allen has had 200-yard rushing games before. But Saturday’s 40-20 victory at Otter Valley on Saturday when he picked up 234 yards on 14 carries with five touchdowns was different. This one stood for something.
This was one to be savored like slow-cooked pulled pork at the tailgate party.
It marked the end of months of grueling rehab from an ACL injury in a game last year against Fair Haven that ended Allen’s season and also cost him the basketball campaign.
Asked if getting back on the field made him appreciate everything all the more, Allen said through a smile, “110 percent.”
The rehab process was lengthy and arduous. But Allen never doubted he would make it back, better than ever.
“I wouldn’t say I ever got discouraged, just impatient,” he said.
Poultney coach Dave Capman had a close look at the process.
“He was continually in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger,” Capman said.
“Once he got cleared, he still worked out all summer.”
“He is one of those athletes who understand what it takes to get back after an injury,” athletic trainer Cody Parker said. “When we tell him to do something, he is going to do it.
“It is not easy coming back from an ACL.”
Parker is the certified athletic trainer for Poultney, West Rutland and Proctor high schools. He and Fair Haven athletic trainer Mike Finnegan gave Allen the blueprint — a plan that included a lot of balance activities.
“He was good about staying true to it,” Parker said. “He knew Mike and I could not fix it. He had to fix it and he did.”
Last year before Allen suffered the injury, he and his brother Jacob Allen comprised a thunder-and-lightning backfield for the Blue Devils. Levi was the lightning.
“Jacob was more like a fullback for us. He ran tackle-to-tackle and got the tough yards although he could break away, too,” Capman said. “But with our scheme, he ran tackle-to-tackle because that is how he fit into our offense.
“Levi was quicker and we would go outside with him more.”
Now, Jacob has graduated, wearing the Blue Devil helmet for the final time in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl last month.
But one Allen in the backfield is tough enough to defend as the Otters discovered on Saturday.
Levi is also a target in the Devils’ passing game, where they like to utilize his speed and ability to cut. He and quarterback Caden Capman give defenses another thing to think about.
“I have a lot of confidence in Caden and he has a lot of confidence in himself,” Allen said. “We have been playing together a long time.”
“We used Levi as a receiver last year, too, because he is so tough to tackle in the open field,” coach Capman said.
Allen has the luxury of running behind a big, experienced line this season and for a back that only needs a sliver of daylight, that can present a big problem for opponents.
“Our line was awesome on Saturday,” Allen said.
Allen said he has no second thoughts about contact, having full confidence that the surgery and rehabilitation have made the knee stronger than ever.
It wasn’t easy leaning on his crutches last November and watching his teammates fall to Woodstock in the Division III state championship game.
The Devils rallied and made a close game of it.
“I had confidence in them,” Allen said.
Then, he had to go through it again. The Blue Devils made it all the way to the Division IV semifinals at the Barre Auditorium in basketball, Allen agonizingly watching from the bench in street clothes as the team lost to Sharon Academy.
“That was hard on me,” he said.
The junior attends the Stafford Technical Center and is eyeing a career in the electrical field.
“I don’t have a post high school plan right now. I am not sure about college,” Allen said.
It is the BFA-Fairfax Bullets who need a plan. They are coming to Poultney on Saturday for the Blue Devils’ home opener.
Whatever happens, Levi Allen will cherish every play.
