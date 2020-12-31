VAL MÜSTAIR, Switzerland — The 15th FIS Tour de Ski opens up on Friday with sprint free qualifications and finals.
Starting positions for Friday’s opener have been released and many with Vermont connections will be tearing up the Swiss slopes.
Stratton Mountain School’s Julia Kern, a Waltham, Mass. native, will start first. Her last sprint outing was in Dresden, Germany on Dec. 19. She finished 13th in qualification and 12th in the final standings.
Stratton teammate Sophie Caldwell Hamilton starts 16th. She had a strong showing in Dresden, taking second in the sprint freestyle final. The week before that, she was fifth in Davos, Switzerland.
Stratton’s Jessie Diggins starts in 19th. The Olympic gold medalist was a top contender in last year’s tour and finished ninth overall and second among North American skiers.
Diggins finished fourth in her last sprint free outing in Dresden, following up a 13th-place effort in Davos.
Katharine Ogden, also of SMS, starts in 53rd. The Dartmouth College standout and multi-time NCAA champ finished last year’s Tour de Ski in 28th overall
The Landgrove product competed in the 10k freestyle event in Davos in mid-December. She hasn’t competed in a World Cup freestyle sprint since February.
Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club’s Caitlin Patterson, a University of Vermont product, also hasn’t competed in a World Cup sprint free since February and was 30th in the 10km free in Davos. She’ll start 59th on Friday.
A pair of Alaskan skiers will compete alongside the Vermont skiers. Hailey Swirbul starts third and Rosie Brennan starts fourth.
Swirbul finished third in the 10km free in Davos and was 19th in the sprint free that weekend as well.
Brennan was 15th overall in last year’s Tour de Ski. She took top honors in the sprint free in earlier in the month, one of two wins she had that weekend.
Stratton Mountain’s Simi Hamilton starts 11th in Friday’s men’s race. Hamilton was fifth in the sprint free in Dresden in mid-December.
University of Vermont graduate Scott Patterson starts in 82nd. His last World Cup sprint free was in March 2019 in Quebec, Canada.
During his 2014 senior season at UVM, he represented the Catamounts and the United States at the U23 World Championships in Val di Fiemme, Italy. He also helped Vermont win the College Cup title.
American Kevin Bolger starts first, coming off a sixth-place finish in the sprint free in Dresden, and Gus Schumacher starts in 36th.
On Saturday, the athletes will compete in the distance classic mass start, and on Sunday, they’ll be in the distance free pursuit. The tour continues to Toblach, Italy Tuesday and Wednesday and finishes in Val di Fiemme, Italy next Friday through Sunday, where a winner will be crowned.
ICE HOCKEY
UVM New Year’s
It’s not often that the University of Vermont men’s and women’s hockey team play on New Year’s Day, but both will do so Friday.
Friday will be the fifth time in program history the Catamount women have played on New Year’s Day. UVM is 1-3-0 in its games on January 1, most recently defeating Union on the road 2-1 in 2011.
UVM hosts Holy Cross at 6 p.m. Friday.
It will be the second time in program history the UVM men play on the first of the year.
Vermont faced Ohio State on January 1, 2011 in the Catamount Cup. The Catamounts fell 3-1 in that contest.
UVM is at Providence at 1 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.