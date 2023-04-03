If Carleton Laird’s Rutland High School shot put record of 51 feet, 6 inches lasts one more year, Laird can celebrate its golden anniversary. Laird uncorked that throw in 1974 at the Division I State Championship Meet in Burlington.
Rutland High track and field history is a glorious one, sprinkled with magic names that still invoke wonderful memories for people of a certain age — Eileen Ellig, Michelle Eitapence, Bethany Practico, Michelle Blome, Eric Groce, Devin Riley, Kevin Bourgoin and on and on and on.
But Erin Geisler, Ava Rosi, Evan Taylor and Helen Culpo are not interested in ancient history. It is about making their own history for that 4x800 relay unit.
They were fourth in the 3000 last year and that relay combination returns intact.
“I think we have pretty good balance,” Rutland coach Tom Geisler said, although he believes the team’s strength might lie in the distance events.
The RHS boys team also boasts some strong distance competitors with people like Karver Butler in the 3000 and Sam Kay in the 1600.
Tyler Messer is probably the team’s top thrower with his best event the boys shot put.
Rounding out the squad are Calle Alexander, Travis Barker, Ryan Boulger, Cheyenne Braley, Martha Cotter, Jasmine Evans, Caden Fredritz, Will Fuller, Wyatt Fuller, Ryan Gallipo, Brycen Gandin, Josh Kay, Mason Keefe, Emma LaFarge, Colton Lapham, Jahmalie McKenzie, Charlotte Morris, Josh Pankratz, Jillian Perry, Hank Potter, Matt Reveal, Will Sabataso, Amilia Shelton, Finian Smathers, Marko Svoren, Dylan Wertzler and Taben Young.
Geisler has a good turnout with 35 athletes and Springfield coach Jim Fog has a similar sized roster.
“We have 30-plus kids,” Fog said.
Fog said he has a great mixture of winter sport athletes who came to practice in great shape.
One to watch will be Damian Stagner who placed third in the 1000 meters during the indoor season.
His main event in the outdoor campaign will be the 800 meters but he will also be a member of the 4X800 relay unit.
Marshall Simpson is another who could make some noise in the boys hurdle events after placing sixth in the 55-meter hurdle in the indoor season.
On the girls side, the Cosmos will count on some significant points from Angelina Woychosky. She will compete in the 300 hurdles, 800 meters and be on the 4X800 relay team.
“She will be a threat in all of those events,” Fog said.
That 4X800 relay group returns three of the four and figures to make some waves with Woychosky, Hailey Slaker and Olivia Howard the returners with Erica Knudsen ready to step in.
J.J. Prouty is a strong sprinter.
Senior Kaylee Moore figures to garner points for the Cosmos after placing fifth in the Division III State Meet last year in the discus and third in the SVL Championships in the shot put. She also runs the fastest 100 and 200 on the team and anchors a 4x100 relay team that places sixth in the state meet.
Dylan Magoon boasts a resume that includes a sixth at States in the 800 last year and a fourth in 2021.
“Senior Cole Wright and sophomore Hunter Ferland both look strong in our early shot put practice and both could place in the States if they beat their current personal bests,” Fog said.
The Cosmos open the season on April 12 at Windsor with the first home meet on April 26 on the track surrounding Gurney Field.
Fog said the Cosmos will be focusing on the SVL Championships on May 23 at Windsor and the Division III State Championships to be held June 1 at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
“The boys team is looking particularly strong,” Fog said. “They have strong numbers and some dedicated veterans.”
It is a season in which the Cosmos can showcase themselves for the home folks. They have four meets scheduled at the Gurney complex.
The numbers are not as large at Mill River Union where coach Brian Elliott has four girls and five or six boys.
But the Minutemen have one of the best stories and his name is Connor Filskov.
He made all-conference this fall as a freshman and then made a huge splash this winter in indoor track where he had the fastest time of any freshman in the state in the 1500 and 1000.
Filskov’s events this outdoor season will be the 1500, 800 and 400.
Coach Brian Elliott also likes the intangibles that Filskov brings with his leadership. He was a captain for the cross country and indoor track and field teams this year as a freshman.
“He has a bright future in the sport,” Elliott said.
Miguel Levy will be splitting time between Ultimate and track, competing in the 400 and 800.
Michah Patton is another who will be dividing their time between Ultimate and track and field. After qualifying for the 55-meter hurdles in the indoor season, Patton will be hurdling in the outdoor campaign.
Freshmen on the squad are Grady Ryan and MJ Rasco.
The girls team gets a windfall. Mount St. Joseph student Leah Majorell will garner points after finishing fourth in the state in the indoor 300 and 600. Another MSJ student Abraham Burek is also on the Mill River team, competing on the boys side.
During last year’s outdoor state championship meet, Majorell was in the top eight in the 100, 200 and 400.
“This year during outdoor we are working on finding her specialty,” Elliott said of Majorell. “Don’t be surprised to see her in distance events.”
Sophomore Torrance Behrendt earned Mill River plenty of points during the indoor season by qualifying for States in the high jump, long jump and 1000 meters.
She will be focusing on the high jump and triple jump this spring.
Malorie Tarbell is a senior captain. Last year she was a Division III state qualifier in the 100. She will be trying different events this spring.
The rapidly improving Willa Seo is one to watch.
“Since I’ve taken over at Mill River, this athlete has shown the most growth,” Elliott said. “She was a sprinter last year and will be running more distance events this year.”
Elliott loves the potential of his athletes but he’d love to have the numbers that coach Jon Oakman is working with at Fair Haven.
There are about 40 Slaters on the roster.
You can expect Noah Beayon to be a major point-getter for the Slaters. He is one of the captains of the boys team and already off to a great start after winning the 100 and 200 over the weekend at the Guilderland Frigid Cup in Albany, New York.
David Doran is a two-time state champion in the shot put and weight throw during the indoor season and the senior will look to continue with more success this spring.
Nathaniel Young is a state indoor champion in the triple jump and won the 400-meter hurdle in Albany this weekend.
Patrick Stone should lead the Slaters in the discus and pole vault.
Ava Shull could be one of the headliners for the girls team as she looks to build on an outstanding cross country season that saw her finishing in the top half of the field at the Junior Olympics held at Texas A&M.
Rowan Kuehn is another to watch for the girls team after a promising indoor season.
Others on the roster include Francis Adams, long distance; Phil Bean, middle distance; Muyassar Begmurtova, sprinter; Lily Briggs, sprinter/jumper; Julia Carrara, sprinter; Matt Finnegan, thrower; Abigail Fowler, middle distance’ Holly Gannon, sprinter; Chicory Greene, middle distance; Brennan Hayes, middle distance; Jace Hetrick, sprinter/jumper; Braden Hier, sprinter; Emilee Higgins, middle distance; Cameron Jennings; Nathan Jones, thrower; Vivian Ladabouche, middle distance; Ella Kuehn, sprinter/jumper; Caden Lynch, thrower; Kole Matta, thrower; Ayame Merkel, thrower; Elizabeth Munger, thrower; Cole Oakman, middle and long distance; Asher Oberkirch, middle distance; Kohean O’Dell; Maddy Perry, sprinter/jumper; Allison Rogers, middle distance; Copper Spaulding, thrower/sprinter’ Jack Spaulding, sprinter/jumper; Mason Williams, sprinter; Nikolai Wood, middle distance; Bua Wongivilia, sprinter; Asa Young, middle distance and Nate Young, middle and long distance.
Brenden Coupe is a Poultney High student training with the Slaters. He will be a middle distance runner.
Green Mountain coach Angela Hutchins is excited about her blend of athletes new to track and field and veterans who have sampled success during the indoor and outdoor seasons.
The top veterans seniors include Ben Munukka and Eben Mosher on the boys side and Berkley Hutchins and Luna Burkland on the girls team.
Sophomore Kyra Burbela is another leading returner.
Burbela and Hutchins are returning to the 4x100 relay unit that set the Division IV state record last spring in the state meet. One of coach Hutchins’ main goals will be to find athletes for the other two spots in that relay team.
“As a whole, the team is pretty young. I am super excited about the new kids and their potential and watching them grow,” Angela said.
“As for the seniors, they have been an absolute delight to coach and work with over the years. They are some of the best in the state in every way, and I will be so sad to see them go but thrilled for them to start their next adventures.”
Rounding out the roster are seniors Marlayna King, Ayla Price and Conner Miles; juniors Noah Cherubini, Grace Wright; Forest Garvin and Gracie VanAkin; sophomores Hayden Alon, Donnia Blagrove, Reece Cassin, Alessia Guica, Colin Santiago, Joachim Gibson, Autumn Fales and Jack Clark and freshmen Colie Roby, Wyatt Koch, Skyler Buchika, Kord Hinkley, Sophia Cherubini, Violet Haight, Leah Cassin and Anna Bennett.
Everyone has individual and team goals in mind as they point toward their State Meet in June.
The road to get there will be equally as exciting with large invitational meets part of the package.
