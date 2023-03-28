Springfield High School is steeped in tradition when it comes to sports.
Baseball? They couldn't name the field after just one coach because Bo Birsky and Richie Wyman were so successful and gave so much to the program for so many years.
When opponents come to Birsky-Wyman Field, those names resonate.
Softball. The history and tradition goers way back. After all, it was the Cosmos winning the first state championship ever held in the sport back in 1974.
The softball field is named after just one person but Bill Robinson was a fixture at the park. The 'S' in his last name screams softball.
He was at the park daily throughout the summer, announcing batters or updating the electronic scoreboard.
The Cosmos will attempt to have a spring season that would have made Bo Birksy, Richie Wyman and Bill Robinson proud.
BASEBALL
Springfield baseball coach Chuck Harriman believes he has a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound with seniors Logan Roundy and Tanner Gintof.
They shouldered most of the pitching load last season.
Reece Harriman will catch them and also play some outfield.
Others who could eat up some innings on the mound are Luke Stocker, Nathan Leonard, Carson Clark and Spencer Cobb.
Rounding out the roster are outfielder Carson Williams, outfielder Owen Babcock, utility player Noah Watkins and Cameron Potvin.
"We are solid on the mound and behind the plate," coach Harriman said.
"And we have got a lot of live bats."
One big plus this year is that many of the players were on a summer baseball team, either on the American Legion or Babe Ruth level.
"We finally got guys playing summer baseball and it has made a big difference," Harriman said.
The Cosmos have only three seniors and with the way the program is burgeoning down below, the future is bright.
"The seventh and eighth grade program is very strong," Harriman said.
The Cosmos have been battling weather conditions. The southern Vermont got hit much harder than the rest of the state with a recent snowstorm and it has delayed the Cosmos getting outside.
Another interesting change is that the Cosmos drop down to Division III this season.
Defending Division IV state champion White River Valley visits Birsky/Wyman Field on April 18 for the Cosmos' opener.
SOFTBALL
Jill Muther will be the Cosmos No. 1 pitcher on the softball diamond and that gives the team a good start as they try to improve on last season's 7-9 record.
The Cosmos launch the season with a home game on April 18 against Otter Valley.
Springfield is senior heavy this season with Muther, catcher Malia Findley, Lexi Tewksbury, Katrina Welch, Alivia Emerson, Bri Camara and shortstop Madison Clark comprising the class.
The Senior Day ceremony could take some time.
Juniors are center fielder Mackenzie Sidler and exchange student Marthe Fiolka.
Sophomores include backup catcher Camden Gramling, first baseman Kimber Considine, Amelia Murchie, third baseman Macie Stagner and Lily Stoto.
"Our character is good," coach Tim Considine said, noting some of that can be attributed to senior leadership. "Our character is stronger this year.
"Our defense is going to be stronger."
There might not be as many big bats in the lineup but Considine feels that this team will hit more consistently throughout the entire order.
Some positions are still up in the air including left and right field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.