CASTLETON — A 65-point first half sent media inquiring about the most points scored in a first half at Glenbrook Gym.
There was not a statistical answer immediately available.
The only stat that really mattered was the one ‘W’ MCLA put up following its a 95-71 rout of Castleton in its home opener Tuesday night.
The Trailblazers were on fire for the first 20 minutes, shooting 25 of 37 for a 65-40 lead that was too much for the 0-2 Spartans to overcome.
MCLA had four players in double figures, led by Hayden Bird’s 25.
Is that kind of shooting that coach Derek Shell is growing accustomed to?
“Not yet but I hope it becomes our character,” he said. “We shot lights out. You never know when that’s going to take hold and we took advantage of it. I think it was just our night in the first half.”
Wide-bodied Chris Becker was more than the Spartans could handle early on and Bird and Noah Yearsly later on in a half in which the Spartans did not shoot that poorly, but their 14-for-34 was not going to keep them in the contest.
Becker cleaned up offensive rebounds in the opening moments and later proved very effective with soft hands in the paint. He finished the half with 14 points and Bird (17 points by the break) at one point scored nine straight points for 27-14 lead. Yearlsy, 4 for 7 from behind the arc before halftime, had all 19 of his points in the first 20 minutes.
Yearsley added 19 and Mike DeMartinis 11 for the 3-2 Trailblazers.
“Everything they did seemed to go in,” said Spartans coach Paul Culpo. “When you don’t play good defense … we didn’t compete. I didn’t think we played particularly hard in our first game either so right now we’re a team searching for an identity.”
Castleton relied heavily on its jump-shooting and was overpowered in the paint in the first 20 minutes, 32-12. Furthermore, the Spartans could not make their pressure defense stand up against a quick MCLA team, which drove through it and kicked out for jumpers or went hard to the basket.
The only bright spots for the Spartans in the half were the nine points from Terrin Roy and nine more off the bench from Dennis LeCours, who had a pair of 3s to pull Castleton within 14-12 early on after MCLA had started the contest with a 9-0 run.
But MCLA put together runs of 15-5 and 16-7, the latter to end the first half.
Castleton started the second half attacking the basket and Demauriaye Smith responded with three baskets in what became 14-5 run that gave the Spartans some hope with 12:41 left.
Castleton drew within 76-54 after a LeCours layup but Bird answered with a trey and a fallaway to quickly restore momentum to MCLA.
Smith finished with 14 points for Castleton, with LeCours following with 11 and Roy with 10.
For the night, MCLA finished 57 percent from the floor to Castleton’s 43 percent.
The Spartans went to the basket with much more frequency, purpose and success in the second half. Culpo was asked if that was a bit of an eye opener for his team, which has four freshmen and a number of other newcomers.
“I don’t know. Certainly the second half was better than the first but they were on cruise control,” he said. “I certainly liked some of the things in the second half better but we were so far behind.”
Castleton returns to action on Friday, facing Johnson at the Granite City Shootout at Barre Auditorium.
First and foremost Culpo wants to see more effort from his young team.
“It looks like a long road to go but it starts with effort and we have to do better in that department,” he said.
